In a touching moment that blended nostalgia, humor, and romance, President John Dramani Mahama recounted the origins of his enduring love story with First Lady Lordina Mahama during the 65th anniversary celebration of Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) on November 22, 2025. The event, held at the school's campus in Tamale, marked a special homecoming for the couple, both distinguished alumni, and drew cheers from students, staff, and dignitaries as the president shared details of their first encounter during his National Service days.Speaking from a podium adorned with the national emblem, President Mahama, dressed in a vibrant blue patterned shirt matching the school's colors, reflected on his time at Ghanasco with evident fondness. "I came back to do National Service, and at the time, Lordina was in Form 4," he began, eliciting smiles from the audience, including his wife seated nearby. He explained how he served as her teacher during that pivotal year, laying the foundation for their relationship. "I taught her for my National Service year," he added, before describing their reunion years later. "And then she finished Ghanasco and went and became a teacher in Banvin Primary. And so when I came back and met her again, she had finished school. I was also a very young, handsome man... and so the rest is history."

Source: YEN.com.gh