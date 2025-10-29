Over 120,000 National Service Personnel Received Allowances For Multiple Years

National Service Allowance: Over 120,000 Service Personnel Received Payments For Multiple Years
A forensic audit by the Auditor-General indicated that the National Service Authority (NSA) made irregular payments totalling GH¢1.01 billion to National Service Personnel (NSPs) who received allowances beyond the legally mandated 12-month service period.
Joy News reported that the audit, which examined payroll data between 2018 and 2024, found that 120,777 service personnel were paid more than the approved 13-month limit—a figure that includes a one-time travel and transport (T&T) allowance.
Some individuals, the report noted, continued to draw monthly allowances for several years after their service had officially ended.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
According to the Technical and Forensic Audit Report presented to Parliament on October 1, 2025, these payments were in clear violation of Act 426 of 1980, which governs the National Service Scheme and mandates a one-year compulsory service for all eligible Ghanaians aged 18 and above.
The findings form part of a broader investigation that uncovered GH¢2.45 billion in financial irregularities at the NSA, including payments to vendors without contracts or proof of delivery.
The Auditor-General has described the anomalies as evidence of “serious lapses in payroll management and internal controls” within the Authority and recommended a comprehensive review of the payroll system and the prosecution of those responsible.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.