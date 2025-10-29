Over 120,000 National Service Personnel Received Allowances For Multiple Years

A forensic audit by the Auditor-General indicated that the National Service Authority (NSA) made irregular payments totalling GH¢1.01 billion to National Service Personnel (NSPs) who received allowances beyond the legally mandated 12-month service period.

Joy News reported that the audit, which examined payroll data between 2018 and 2024, found that 120,777 service personnel were paid more than the approved 13-month limit—a figure that includes a one-time travel and transport (T&T) allowance.

Source: Twitter

Some individuals, the report noted, continued to draw monthly allowances for several years after their service had officially ended.

According to the Technical and Forensic Audit Report presented to Parliament on October 1, 2025, these payments were in clear violation of Act 426 of 1980, which governs the National Service Scheme and mandates a one-year compulsory service for all eligible Ghanaians aged 18 and above.

The findings form part of a broader investigation that uncovered GH¢2.45 billion in financial irregularities at the NSA, including payments to vendors without contracts or proof of delivery.

The Auditor-General has described the anomalies as evidence of “serious lapses in payroll management and internal controls” within the Authority and recommended a comprehensive review of the payroll system and the prosecution of those responsible.

Source: UGC

Source: YEN.com.gh