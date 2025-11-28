A Ghanaian farmer wept over the destruction of her farm, allegedly caused by unknown individuals

A heartbreaking video of a Ghanaian female farmer weeping over the destruction of her farm has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the farmer, identified as Bushira Abass, a farmer, alleged that some unknown individuals destroyed her crops.

According to her, the individuals drove a bulldozer through her properties, said to be worth over GH₵200,000. Upon her confrontation with the perpetrators, they claimed that the catastrophic event was simply a 'mistake.'

In the video, a visibly devastated Abass walked through the wreckage, showing a wide, muddy track where her plants once stood.

Not disclosing the true identities of the perpetrators, she said:

"They destroyed my farm from down there all the way to come and lead it here."

Her grief turned to disbelief and anger as she recounted the justification provided by those responsible.

"They just destroyed the farm... and they said it's a mistake," she cries.

She added:

"How can you come and enter inside somebody's farm and say it's a mistake? Like, how?"

The incident has highlighted the vulnerabilities of small-scale farmers to land disputes and accidental or intentional property damage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian farmer's crop destruction

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@GHDeservesBest stated:

"We can’t allow this to go unpunished. She needs to be compensated and her situation solved, whereas those culprits must be dealt with by the law. No more accidents tactics like it used to be under Nana Akuffo Addo anymore."

@ogbeni_adeboye wrote:

"She needs to be well compensated. How can you say it was a mistake, destroying someone's hard work? I hope she gets justice."

@AdwumaLink commented:

"This is pure cruelty. They should’ve explained things to her if it was a government operation or whatnot. This is someone's life investment, and you take it just like that?"

@AbdulWahab_ikno stated:

"It's interesting how people prefer to do videos of issues rather than report to the police. Do you know why? Social Justice is faster than the "systems" we have. Reporting her video until it reaches the authorities."

