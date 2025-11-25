A Ghanaian author reacted to the death of medical student Mawutor and highlighted how Ghanaians mourned his death

She challenged the public’s “if only we knew” comments by urging people to consider what real actions they would take

Her message sparked conversations online as Ghanaians reflected on how to better support friends and relatives struggling with mental health

A Ghanaian woman has reflected on the tragic death of a University of Ghana medical student, noting a common trend many Ghanaians did to mourn his death.

A Ghanaian woman raises awareness following the death of 300 level US medical student Mawutor Kwame. Photo credit: boakyewaaglove, mawutor kwame

Source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian author, Boakyewaa Glover said she had noticed how some Ghanaians wished they had known what the young 300 level medical student was passing through before his death.

Mawutor Kwame Dedey was a brilliant former student of St Peter’s SHS. According to some reports, he battled mental health challenges.

A statement from his family confirmed the tragedy, which reportedly occurred on Friday, November 14, 2025.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the news of the 20-year-old's death emerged on social media, with unconfirmed reports claiming he harmed himself because he suffered from depression.

Boakyewaa reacts to Mawutor's death

In reaction to the comments on Mawutor's death, Boakyewaa challenged this hindsight-based sentiment by posing a direct and serious question to Ghanaians.

"If you knew right now that a friend, relative, or colleague was suffering from major depression, what would you actually do?" She said.

She urged Ghanaians to move beyond the passive "if only I knew" and to concretely consider what actions, words, and behaviours they would use to support someone in crisis and potentially prevent self-harm.

She questioned:

"Let’s move past 'if only we knew.' If someone told you they were depressed today, what would you do in real life to help?"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady's comment on Mawutor's death

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Ampah-Korsah said:

"Happened to be my class and dorm mate's son... we are all devasted."

Yem wrote:

"I have a friend with bipolar disorder. over the years she has always said and done very hurtful things to me when she is in her depressive state. I totally understand her so I give her so much grace. people around usually feel I allow her overdo bad stuff to me which I don't pay heed to because they don't know what she is struggling with."

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Tina Ama Love sadly passes away after an announcement on November 13, 2025. Photo source: @prettygod5

Source: TikTok

Popular Ghanaian TikToker sadly passes away

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghanaian TikToker Tina Ama Love, popularly known as Pretty God, had sadly passed away.

She was reportedly battling an illness, though details surrounding her death remain unclear.

The late TikToker, who had over 5,000 followers, had not posted on her page since August 31, 2025.

Her death sparked mourning online, with fans and fellow creators, including Gardary, paying tribute through comments and video montages.

Source: YEN.com.gh