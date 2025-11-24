Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu has reportedly passed away during his lavish vacation in South Africa on November 23, 2025

The famous actor and comedian shared photos and videos from his lavish vacation on his Instagram page

Some social media users have reacted to the sad news that blogger Gistlover posted on Instagram

Nigerian content creator and actor Odira Nwobu has reportedly died in South Africa, according to many media outlets in Nigeria.

Popular blogger and content creator Awuzie Frankline announced his death in a Facebook post on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Actor Odira Nwobu dies after clubbing in SA

Awuzie Frankline did not specify the circumstances of Nwobu's purported demise, but stated in the post that the actor allegedly passed away only a few hours after spending the weekend clubbing in South Africa.

"God, why! Why did you abandon us, ODIRA? I just got a bad call. #Odiegwu. You were full of life just hours ago in South Africa, and you even had your Thanksgiving service a few months ago,” Frankline said in a different post. “Many came to celebrate with you. How are you going to come back from South Africa dead? To be honest, I'm crying uncontrollably. Death is impolite. I'm devastated."

Fans mourn with Odira Nwobu

Some social media users have sent condolences messages to Odira Nwobu's family after his untimely death in South Africa. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

Bridget Chioma commented:

"Sometimes when somethings happens,we should sit back reflect on our life styles and get closer to God to know him more and ask for mercy and more revelation on our spiritual life."

"Maybe he's just giving us a second chance to live and then we'll miss his purpose because of spiritual blindness."

This guy had a very terrible accident and God saved him, knowing his health condition too,he went on to drinking and even having excess of it. Leave me make i live my life the way i want "life wey no be your own? RIP to him."

Annabel Mpu stated:

"Excess drinks. When you travel to other countrie,s don't drink their alc0hol the way you consume Naija own, no be same quality."

"Many of us know say most of Naija drinks na for upper iweka them Dey produce am."

Chidiebere Alozor reacted:

"As death no fit kpai him for Naija, e go wait for him for South Africa nawaooh. R.I.P Odira. We all live to die one day."

Omote Charity commented:

"Sometimes we should be sensitive of second chance, rest in peace."

Kelvin Umoren stated:

"When he had fatal accident he didn't even die, now spirits and dry gin don go kpai am for SA, lolz."

Who is Odira Nwobu?

Nigerian actor, comedian, and content producer Odira Nwobu was well-known for his Nollywood roles. He was born in Enugu, Nigeria, and hailed from the Umubelle community in Awka, Anambra State. He originally became well-known for his role in the film Joseph: The Dreamer, which earned him a nomination for an African Movie Academy Award for Best Comic Actor.

Since then, he featured in more than 60 Nollywood films, including Family Saga, Goat Lover, Home Alone, Village Rats, and Wayward Father.

In his personal life, Odira married Giftee, his long-time partner, in 2021. In December 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Christabel Amarachi.

Odira was involved in a serious auto accident on the Lagos–Ibadan Motorway in June 2025. According to reports, his car was severely damaged. Although he survived the crash, several others tragically died. Despite these challenges, he remained well-liked in the Nigerian entertainment industry and was praised for his persistence, humour, and adaptability.

