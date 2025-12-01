An American bride has been spotted in a video singing and dancing to Lumba's Twi song

The white woman sang beautifully to the beat while dancing with her Ghanaian groom

Footage of the bride singing in Twi has triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

A white woman has attracted attention after a video surfaced showing her singing and dancing to a popular Twi song.

Obroni Bride sings Daddy Lumba’s Song 'Aben Waha'. Image credit: cybershot.live_/Tiktok

Source: UGC

The lady was dancing to the famous Daddy Lumba song titled Aben Waha.

She was seen happily miming the key chorus, “Ama,” as she danced gracefully in her traditional Ghanaian cloth.

The beautiful moment from the traditional wedding emerged on social media on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

The TikTok video of the obroni bride dancing and singing to Lumba's song is below:

Obroni sings Lumba's song “Aben Waha”

In the TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the obroni bride showcased impressive dancing skills while rocking her orange, red, and yellow-themed kente dress.

Her husband also wore a full kente cloth wrapped around him in the traditional Ghanaian style.

Despite a few pauses while singing, the beautiful bride was visibly enjoying the music as she danced with her husband.

A cute interaction between the couple was captured on camera as they both laughed at the moment.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Peeps react to obroni singing Lumba's songs

YEN.com.gh compiled several comments on the video.

ExpectatioN wrote:

"Eii na broni yie, are u guys not sure she is a Ghanaian because eii 😂😂😂."

SassyAnn wrote:

"She really came prepared 😁😁😁."

Gigi🕊️ wrote:

"Their children will be very beautiful paa."

Sandyy.xo🌸 wrote:

"Akosua Serwaa is truly a citizen of Ghana by marriage ampa😂😂."

pricy baby🥰 wrote:

"Beautiful, elegant and sweet woman, wow."

Otumfuo sings Daddy Lumba's “Ahenfo Kyiniye”

The royal leader of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, warmed the hearts of many netizens with a video of him singing Daddy Lumba’s “Ahenfo Kyiniye.”

The moment was captured during the 7th Otumfuo Invitational Golf Tournament Dinner and Awards Night in Obuasi.

The king, surrounded by a group of loyalists who attended the event, was cheered on as he sang Daddy Lumba’s song.

The track, which features Pat Thomas and was released in 2004, praises the Asantehene’s reign and gracious personality as the royal leader of the Asantes.

The Kumasi High Court delivers its final verdict in the Akosua Serwaa vs Odo Broni court case on November 28, 2025. Image credit: DrMahamuduBawumia Source: Facebook

Source: UGC

Akosua Serwaa, Odo-Broni recognised as Lumba’s wives

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Kumasi High Court has reportedly declined to name Akosua Serwaa as the sole legal wife of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, ruling that both she and Odo Broni should be recognised as his wives.

According to reports, the judge, Justice Dorinda Smith, said Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s only legal wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.

Per reports, the judge ruled that the family would decide who performs the widowhood rites at Daddy Lumba’s funeral and declared both women the late singer’s surviving spouses.

