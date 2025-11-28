Daddy Lumba: Kumasi High Court Rejects Akosua Serwaa and Declares Odo Broni Singer’s Surviving Wife
The Kumasi High Court has reportedly declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, bringing an end to the month-long legal drama.
According to reports, the judge sitting on the case, Justice Dorinda Smith, said Akosua Serwaa could not prove that she was Daddy Lumba’s wife, while Odo Broni was able to prove that she was married traditionally.
The judge also reportedly concluded that even if Akosua Serwaa married Daddy Lumba, she deserted him for years, rendering their marriage invalid.
Per reports, the judge has therefore ruled that the family would decide who performs the widowhood rites at Daddy Lumba’s funeral and declared both women the late singer's surviving spouses.
Akosua Serwaa drags Odo Broni to court
After highlife icon Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025, his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court seeking a declaration that she was his sole legal wife.
The case, filed on October 3, 2025, asked the court to restrain his second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, aka Odo Broni, from holding herself out as the singer’s spouse.
She also sued his family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, to prevent him from carrying out funeral preparations with Odo Broni.
