Graduates who faced challenges in the exams were encouraged to pursue practical skills training

Famous Ghanaian TikToker, Afia Likki Soap, urged WASSCE candidates to consider learning soap-making

WAEC reported that more than half of the candidates performed below expectations in core subjects

Afia Likki Soap, the TikTok personality who gained popularity for her captivating love story with Akroga, is once again making headlines for a different reason.

In a recent video circulating online, Afia Likki Soap reached out to 2025 WASSCE graduates, especially those who did not perform as well as they had hoped, encouraging them to remain hopeful.

Her message was well received by many young Ghanaians who are processing the outcome of the national exams.

She emphasised that a poor exam result should not be seen as the end of one’s future. Instead, she encouraged young people to explore practical skills that could help them financially.

Afia invited interested graduates to join her liquid soap training programme, which she believes can provide a stable means of income.

The training is open to anyone who is determined to improve their financial situation. She urged discouraged students to focus on learning a productive skill rather than dwelling on their results.

In her own words, she encouraged them to come and learn liquid soap production, stressing that the trade holds significant potential.

WAEC details reasons for WASSCE performance decline

Her comments came shortly after WAEC released the provisional results for the 2025 WASSCE.

The education body expressed concern about a noticeable decline in performance, particularly in core subjects.

The Head of Public Relations at WAEC, John Kapi, provided insights during an interview on Channel One TV.

He explained that Core Mathematics saw the greatest decline. Passes fell from 305,132 in 2024 to 209,068 in 2025.

This resulted in more than ninety-six thousand fewer students achieving marks within the A1 to C6 range.

With a pass rate of only 48.73%, over half of the candidates did not meet the requirements for tertiary education.

Mr Kapi also pointed out several recurring weaknesses observed by examiners.

These included difficulties with diagram interpretation, challenges in solving real-life mathematical problems, issues with translating word problems into mathematical expressions, and struggles with interpreting cumulative frequency data.

He noted that these topics are well covered in the syllabus, making the performance gaps more concerning.

WAEC is expected to present additional findings and recommendations to guide teachers, school heads, and policymakers in preparing students for future examinations.

WASSCE Results: Government orders comprehensive investigation

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President John Dramani Mahama expressed his concerns about the national performance.

Speaking at the launch of the STEMBox initiative, he acknowledged the troubling results and called for immediate action.

He tasked the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, with conducting a thorough review of the examiner reports to identify the causes of the decline.

