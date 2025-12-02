Several candidates who sat for the 2025 WASSCE papers have begun relaying complaints

Some blamed their schools and national authorities, arguing that the examination questions deviated from the topics communicated

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on her academic success

Several 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) candidates have expressed several concerns regarding their papers.

This time, many are placing the blame on their schools and exam supervisors, claiming that the exam questions did not fall under the topics they were taught to study.

“We have been solving past questions, but still. The issue is, I have never seen such a question before.”

“The topics we were given to prepare for the exam did not appear when we sat for the paper.”

In a video shared by JoyNews, the students insisted that they studied hard and wrote something, so they do not understand why they received F9s and E8s.

“Although the Maths was difficult, we, the students, wrote something. We did something, but we all got F9 and E8.”

Peeps react to WASSCE 2025 candidates’ complaints

YEN.com.gh has compiled several comments below.

Ernest wrote:

“These same pupils will tell you right after the exams that it went well!!!”

hstephen7 wrote:

“What they were taught was what they were given….”

Abdul Wadud wrote:

“For those in Kumasi, Super A1 branch is at Bantama Culture Centre 😂.”

Ghanaian lady wrote WASSCE four times

In another development, a Ghanaian lady who sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) multiple times has shared an inspirational story that is motivating many young people.

In a TikTok video posted on her platform, the eloquent lady recounted how she performed well academically in school but still struggled during the final exams.

According to her, although she loved studying Maths in school, she somehow did not pass it in the WASSCE.

She added that not passing Science did not shake her that much, as she had expected it.

Lady got into university despite failing WASSCE

She eventually found a path forward and gained admission to university despite the challenges she faced.

In the TikTok video, she encouraged SHS graduates who did not perform well in their exams. She explained that she, too, had faced setbacks after failing some WASSCE papers.

The lady explained that after failing her WASSCE, she rewrote Core Mathematics and Integrated Science twice with NOVDEC but still did not pass.

However, after gaining university admission, she joined NAFTECS and sat for the exams a fourth time, successfully passing, which enabled her to graduate with her HND.

"I finally went to university when I realised that technical universities give conditional admissions. You can apply and attend school," she said.

She added, "If there is any SHS subject you failed, you get to rewrite it while at the university. If not, you cannot graduate."

"That’s how I was able to graduate with my HND and later complete my top-up degree. That’s how I have my degree today," she shared.

She encouraged students who failed their exams to remain hopeful, emphasising that setbacks do not define their future.

The young woman also urged Ghanaians to avoid mocking students who did not pass.

According to her, “Sometimes students do their best but, for reasons beyond their control, do not pass. Give WASSCE students some grace.”

She also expressed gratitude to her parents for standing by her throughout her four attempts.

“My parents really tried,” she said emotionally.

University of Ghana shares admission guidelines

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Ghana had issued application guidelines to prospective students following the release of the 2025 WASSCE results.

The Academic Affairs Directorate advised prospective undergraduate applicants to log into the University of Ghana Applications Portal and update their information based on their newly released results.

Applicants were encouraged to complete the update promptly to support a smooth admission process.

