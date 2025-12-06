A Ghanaian man has triggered reactions on social media with his disclosure on how SHS graduates can study in the US

The Ghanaian man has become an inspiration to Senior High School graduates who sat for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This comes after he posted a video on his TikTok page using his experiences to enlighten fresh SHS graduates on how to apply to universities in the US despite low WASSCE grades.

A Ghanaian man in the USA, Charles Sam, discloses how he has thrived despite scoring a D7 and an aggregate of 26 in WASSCE.

According to Charles, the quest for SHS graduates to study in the US is not reserved only for those with good grades.

First, he explained that for someone like him who had an aggregate 26 in the WASSCE, getting a transcript from your senior high school was essential.

Secondly, he explained that in cases where the WASSCE results and the school transcripts are not strong enough to boost your chances, the candidate should consider writing the SAT exam.

"When they give you the transcript and the results weren't good, meaning the WASSCE wasn't good, the transcript wasn't good, then you have to write the SAT. The SAT is your chance to prove to the schools over here that you are academically strong."

The third option Charles Sam mentioned is for applicants to get strong recommendation letters. He noted that a key emphasis in the recommendation letter should be an explanation of what might have caused the poor WASSCE performance and why the school should still give the applicant a chance.

A Ghanaian student advises SHS graduates with low grades.

He concluded by urging SHS graduates who scored low grades not to think their academic journey has ended because of their WASSCE results.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions online.

Watch the video of Charles Sam below:

Reactions to studying abroad despite poor WASSCE results

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Charles Sam.

Ciaro reacted:

“I’m in New Jersey and a Ghanaian. Can I go to culinary school with WASSCE results?”

Nana Ekua opined:

“Please bro, I have a very good transcript and WASSCE results but I don't know how to apply. Please any help for me?”

Aɓđul-Wăhīd added:

“Please, my WASSCE result is good and I have my transcripts too. Can I apply to get a fully funded scholarship without SAT?”

Nana Kojo @123 stated:

“Is 2A1, 6B2 a good WASSCE result? Because my dad keeps comparing me to others who got 6A1 and above. But he knows I did very well in school, even getting 6 academic awards. WASSCE anything can happen. Those getting 8A1 doesn’t mean they got them by themselves.”

