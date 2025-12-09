A young Ghanaian man discovered that his phone had been swapped with a ceramic tile after purchase

The scam incident reportedly occurred at Kumasi's Kejetia Market, one of West Africa’s busiest trading hubs

The victim unwrapped the fake phone in public, with the neatly disguised ceramic tile surprising people near him

A heartbreaking tale of street deception unfolded after a young Ghanaian man discovered that his phone had been allegedly swapped for a cleverly wrapped piece of floor tile upon purchase.

A young Ghanaian man allegedly receives a fake mobile phone he paid GH¢1,200 for at Kejetia Market. Photo credit: Freepix, edhub (X).

According to the report, the trickery happened at the bustling Kejetia Market in Kumasi, one of West Africa's largest open-air markets.

The yet-to-be-identified man was said to have purchased the mobile device for GH¢1,200, unaware that the phone had been switched to a piece of floor tile.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian man, dressed in a white shirt and trousers, seemed distressed as onlookers gathered.

He unwrapped what he believed was a sleek Android device, only to display a rectangular ceramic tile nestled inside a makeshift plastic casing.

The 'phone' even featured a rudimentary screen sticker and faux buttons.

He shared his ordeal with interested passersby and market traders.

US-based phone dealer details employee's alleged betrayal

In a related story, a Ghanaian phone dealer emotionally explained why many who travel out of the country choose to close their businesses back home rather than leave them in another person's care.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man, known as The Beard Guy, explained that he had returned to Ghana after spending months abroad and was devastated to see the state of his businesses.

A Ghanaian man cries out after his employee allegedly destroyed his business while he was overseas. Photo credit: The beard guy (X).

He claimed that his employee, identified as Agyapong, had completely emptied his phone shop, stealing all the inventory, including new and used phones he had purchased with money earned over 11 months in the US.

Reactions to phone scam at Kejetia Market

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@HotCakeHub wrote:

"The man wey dey the background dey bore waaa. Ebe me anka I go unleash my anger on him waaa."

@Onas_foods stated:

"Dabiaa Kwasia ba kurom ohw. These guys work with some of the Police CID in Kumasi. I have evidence."

@Adjei_Baron1 said:

"Ah, but 1.2k and he can't go to a phone shop for a fresh in the box phone? Eeiii, some people gyimii oo."

@TheQwajo commented:

"There are always stories like this, but people are never learning."

@CobbyBillioN wrote:

"So this Nonsense won’t stop? This is why the PZ lane was demolished, and they are still on it Okay. Kudos to these smart workers."

@1street_light commented:

"Unless it’s juju, I don’t believe it in times like this if people say they’re given tiles or soap instead of phone."

Samsung gifts Mr Sanjus phone and money

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man identified as Mr Sanjus gained online attention after praising Samsung phones over iPhones.

He highlighted the South Korean brand's innovation, superior functionality, and ability to connect to televisions, which impressed many online viewers.

Following the viral video, Samsung Ghana located Mr Sanjus and gifted him a phone, along with an undisclosed amount of money, for his in-depth review.

