Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Phone Scam: Ghanaian Man Allegedly Discovers Ceramic Tile Inside Package in Viral Video
People

Phone Scam: Ghanaian Man Allegedly Discovers Ceramic Tile Inside Package in Viral Video

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A young Ghanaian man discovered that his phone had been swapped with a ceramic tile after purchase
  • The scam incident reportedly occurred at Kumasi's Kejetia Market, one of West Africa’s busiest trading hubs
  • The victim unwrapped the fake phone in public, with the neatly disguised ceramic tile surprising people near him

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A heartbreaking tale of street deception unfolded after a young Ghanaian man discovered that his phone had been allegedly swapped for a cleverly wrapped piece of floor tile upon purchase.

mobile device, mobile phone, Kejetia market, ghana, duped, phone swap
A young Ghanaian man allegedly receives a fake mobile phone he paid GH¢1,200 for at Kejetia Market. Photo credit: Freepix, edhub (X).
Source: Twitter

According to the report, the trickery happened at the bustling Kejetia Market in Kumasi, one of West Africa's largest open-air markets.

The yet-to-be-identified man was said to have purchased the mobile device for GH¢1,200, unaware that the phone had been switched to a piece of floor tile.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian man, dressed in a white shirt and trousers, seemed distressed as onlookers gathered.

Read also

Hassan Ayariga drives his massive 2025 Jeep Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6 in East Legon

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

He unwrapped what he believed was a sleek Android device, only to display a rectangular ceramic tile nestled inside a makeshift plastic casing.

The 'phone' even featured a rudimentary screen sticker and faux buttons.

He shared his ordeal with interested passersby and market traders.

See the X post below:

US-based phone dealer details employee's alleged betrayal

In a related story, a Ghanaian phone dealer emotionally explained why many who travel out of the country choose to close their businesses back home rather than leave them in another person's care.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man, known as The Beard Guy, explained that he had returned to Ghana after spending months abroad and was devastated to see the state of his businesses.

ghana, businessman, employer, fraud, employer trust, phone shop
A Ghanaian man cries out after his employee allegedly destroyed his business while he was overseas. Photo credit: The beard guy (X).
Source: Twitter

He claimed that his employee, identified as Agyapong, had completely emptied his phone shop, stealing all the inventory, including new and used phones he had purchased with money earned over 11 months in the US.

Read also

Louvre trade unions call for rolling strike next week

The video on X is included below:

Reactions to phone scam at Kejetia Market

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@HotCakeHub wrote:

"The man wey dey the background dey bore waaa. Ebe me anka I go unleash my anger on him waaa."

@Onas_foods stated:

"Dabiaa Kwasia ba kurom ohw. These guys work with some of the Police CID in Kumasi. I have evidence."

@Adjei_Baron1 said:

"Ah, but 1.2k and he can't go to a phone shop for a fresh in the box phone? Eeiii, some people gyimii oo."

@TheQwajo commented:

"There are always stories like this, but people are never learning."

@CobbyBillioN wrote:

"So this Nonsense won’t stop? This is why the PZ lane was demolished, and they are still on it Okay. Kudos to these smart workers."

@1street_light commented:

"Unless it’s juju, I don’t believe it in times like this if people say they’re given tiles or soap instead of phone."

Read also

"Greatest source of strength": Andre Ayew dances with his evergreen mum (Photo)

Samsung gifts Mr Sanjus phone and money

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man identified as Mr Sanjus gained online attention after praising Samsung phones over iPhones.

He highlighted the South Korean brand's innovation, superior functionality, and ability to connect to televisions, which impressed many online viewers.

Following the viral video, Samsung Ghana located Mr Sanjus and gifted him a phone, along with an undisclosed amount of money, for his in-depth review.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Richest politicians in ghana Category c schools Antonio cromartie Lola tungs James daniel sundquist