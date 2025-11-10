President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to intensify efforts to combat illegal mining in Ghana

He commended journalists, such as Erastus Asare Donkor, for their dedication to exposing environmental crimes

The President also announced alternative job opportunities for the youth, including the National Apprenticeship Programme

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to intensify the fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey, in Ghana.

In a post on Facebook, the president emphasized that the fight against galamsey is crucial for the country's survival, adding that the environment cannot be destroyed while claiming to build the future.

President John Mahama vows to intensify the fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

President Mahama also commended journalists, such as Erastus Asare Donkor, who have dedicated their lives to exposing environmental crimes.

"The fight against illegal mining (galamsey) is not a matter of convenience; it is essential for our survival. We cannot destroy our environment while claiming to build our future," he wrote.

"I commend journalists like Erastus Asare Donkor, who expose environmental crimes at great personal risk. For this administration, we are not just fighting galamsey; we are also creating alternatives, including recruiting more volunteers for the Tree for Life Reforestation Programme and Blue Water Guards to protect our rivers," he added.

Mahama outlines job opportunities for Ghanaian youth

He further outlined measures undertaken by his administration to combat the illegal mining menace in the country, including recruiting volunteers for the Tree for Life Reforestation Programme and Blue Water Guards to protect rivers.

In addition, the president announced alternative opportunities such as the National Apprenticeship Programme, aimed at providing sustainable jobs for the youth, including those in mining areas.

The president, however, warned that communities that attack public officials performing lawful duties will face strict action.

"To communities that attack public officials performing lawful duties, we will take firm action. To our youth, we are creating alternative opportunities, including the National Apprenticeship Programme, to provide you with sustainable jobs. Let’s choose sustainable livelihoods over environmental destruction. I assure you, as your president, that I will NEVER give up this fight against illegal mining," he added.

Read President Mahama's Facebook post below:

Reaction to Mahama's assurance to end galamsey

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to President Mahama assurnce to end galamsey.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Orbvyos Canny said:

"This post reminds me of a day back in 2007 when I attended a crusade. Someone touched my shoulder and said, ‘You will walk.’ I didn’t take it seriously because I wasn’t lame. But after the crusade, I checked my pocket and discovered my wallet with my transport fare was gone. Behold…I walked indeed!"

@Vitus Kpipene also said:

"The president who never slumber in the fight against Galamsey. You are on the right path, sir."

@Eno Frema Otaatuo commented:

"The firm action must be very firm with zero loopholes. All the Best sir."

NPP youth wing, led by Salam Mustapha, urges President John Mahama to declare a state of emergency on illegal mining. Photo credit: Salam Mustapha & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

NPP calls for state of emergency on galamsey

In a related develpment, YEN.com.gh reported that the Youth Wing of the NPP called on President John Mahama to declare a state of emergency over the escalating illegal mining crisis in Ghana.

In a statement released on November 10, 2025, the NPP expressed alarm at the attack on the EPA boss and her team by alleged galamsey operatives.

The party also demanded the sacking of MMDCEs in areas where illegal mining persists, warning that the menace poses a threat to national security.

Source: YEN.com.gh