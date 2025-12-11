Ebo Noah has got tongues wagging after a video of him offering clarity about his ark-building project went viral

He said he had not asked anyone to leave their jobs or sell their properties over his vision for December 25, 2025

Ghanaians who commented on the video have shared varied opinions on the latest remarks made by Ebo Noah

Ebo Noah, the Ghanaian man who rose to fame in the wake of his decision to build Biblical arks, following a vision he had, has warned his followers.

Taking to TikTok, Ebo Noah, who looked unhappy, stated that he had not asked anyone to begin selling their properties, nor had he advocated for people to quit their jobs in the wake of his vision.

"My name is Ebo Noah, please, I have not asked anybody to sell his property or resign from his job," he said with a stern face.

He then stated that he was embarking on three days of intercessory prayers, hoping that God would show mercy on his people in the wake of what he believes to be impending doom.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ebo Noah building 10 arks after vision

Ebo Noah gained global attention months ago after announcing that God showed him a vision where the earth was destroyed as a result of a major downpour on December 25, 2025.

Due to this, he has taken upon himself to build 10 arks, which he claimed could accommodate millions of people.

He has since stated that eight of the vessels were ready, and the remaining two were nearing completion, as Christmas draws near.

Ghanaians react to Ebo Noah's appeal

Social media users who took to the comments section of the trending video have shared mixed reactions.

While others are urging him to intercede on behalf of God's people, many claimed he was seeking attention.

Chilly stated:

"Guys, I had a dream about it ooo, it happened oooo I need to share this because whenever I had a dream of something and didn’t share it, it happened."

Warrior of Christ 🇻🇦 (David) commented:

"I know that’s not true. In the Bible, God already told Noah not to flood the earth, and God made a rainbow as a promise."

SHOP WITH LEE added:

"It’s too late, I resigned and sold everything. I refused to pay rent and even told my landlord my mind."

Treasure opined:

"This was in the Bible when Noah tried to warn people of their wicked ways. He was going to build an ark, and they laughed at him. What if he’s telling the truth, one of God’s messiahs?"

Jose stated:

"Ebo Noah, I have a question. If there is a second flood, then that means God isn't keeping his promise of the rainbow that he put in the sky, which is a promise that God will never end the world like that again. Please read the story of Noah and explain yourself."

