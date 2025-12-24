An undocumented Ghanaian man based in Canada was reportedly found dead on a bus after allegedly being swindled by a fellow national

A Toronto-based nurse, Serwaa Broni, shared the news on December 22, saying Wofa Kwabena Emmanuel worked multiple jobs to survive

The TikToker's video stirred sad reactions on social media and triggered a discussion over the hardship Ghanaians face when abroad

An undocumented Ghanaian man based in Canada, identified as Wofa Kwabena Emmanuel, was reportedly found dead on a bus after allegedly being swindled by his compatriot.

Prominent Ghanaian TikToker based in Toronto, Serwaa Broni, broke the news of Wofa Kwabena’s death on the platform on December 22, 2025.

In a lengthy video, the content creator and nurse stated that the Ghanaian was under severe strain in Canada due to his undocumented status.

She said that he allegedly paid another Ghanaian to help him with his documents, only to be swindled out of a significant amount of money.

"Kwabena Emmanuel, may your soul rest in peace. There are a lot of prominent Ghanaians in this country who do not speak the truth. You are living in government housing and receive some government support. You know you cannot sponsor anyone to come to this country, yet you take money from people, $30,000 to $40,000, and claim you can sponsor them to come here through marriage. After you sign the documents, you do nothing to actually help the person with their documentation. This is the story of Wofa Kwabena," she said.

Serwaa Broni said Wofa Kwabena was swindled by such an individual, which made him find life difficult in Canada.

She said he constantly thought about his legal status and complained bitterly to anyone he met.

“He worked in a cold room for 12 hours and then worked a second job. There is another Ghanaian here who took his money and has refused to take the necessary steps to get him citizenship. He recently said that due to the pressure of working two jobs to survive after being swindled, he planned to return to Ghana. He came here to get his documents so he could bring his wife and children to join him, but ended up being duped.”

Below is the TikTok video of Serwaa Broni speaking about Wofa Kwabena’s situation.

In another video, the Ghanaian said Wofa Kwabena left many voice notes with his wife and kids about his situation, and that they planned to identify the individual involved and retrieve his money to send back to his family in Ghana.

Serwaa Broni’s video stirred sadness online, with many Ghanaians living abroad sharing their experiences of struggling to survive on a daily basis.

The TikTok video is below.

