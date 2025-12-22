81-Year-Old UCC Graduate Addresses Claims That His Son’s Role As VC Helped Him Earn an MBA
- An 81-year-old man who bagged an MBA at the University of Cape Coast during the 58th Congregation has gone public on certain issues
- Joseph Ocloo Aheto refuted claims of having been treated specially because of his son's position at the University
- Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have meanwhile praised Joseph Ocloo Aheto on his achievement
Joseph Ocloo Aheto, an elderly Ghanaian who made headlines after graduating from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) at age 81, has clarified the facts surrounding his academic achievements.
Speaking in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of ATL FM, the elderly man refuted the claim that his son's position as Vice Chancellor played a role in him earning a Master of Business Administration degree.
According to him, he underwent the same rigorous academic schedule as his colleagues pursuing the programme.
"I was treated like any other student, I actually did this course before his promotion to Pro Vice and even Acting Vice Chancellor, so their presence did not influence me at all."
He also opened up on instances where some of his coursemates even teased and wondered why a man his age would opt to pursue further studies.
"When I started, the young ones actually laughed at me. They were actually mocking me and asked what at all I was looking for at that particular age. In fact, also during the lectures, I sat for hours. And my feet were just swollen, but that didn't deter me at all. And I continued until I passed through all my examinations. I did my dissertation and here I am today."
Joseph Ocloo Aheto, however, acknowledged the acting Vice Chancellor for the financial support he gave him during his studies.
The video sighted on the Facebook page of ATL FM had generated over 400 likes and 95 comments.
The video is below:
Peeps react to 81-year-old bagging MBA at UCC
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have celebrated Joseph Ocloo, with many drawing inspiration from his academic achievements.
frederickmensah57 stated:
"The Acting VC was my classmate in Secondary school. We were in the same class and studied the same course. He is really a brilliant man."
lynda_starr stated:
"God bless you grandpa. Because of your support, I am here today"
supremo added:
"And he still got the strength, God bless grandpa."
CAHB Couture opined:
"Congratulations, but most of us need just a little bit of this to change our lives in business."
cynthiaampofowaah stated:
"Nothing is late in this life. Anything you want to do and you have access, keep pushing. Charlie ebe fa, congratulations Dad."
Tony indicated:
"Awww, congratulations. This really tells that education has no age limit. Well done grandpa."
