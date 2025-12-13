A diasporan woman complained about expensive transport fees during her visit, citing transport costs that burden tourists in Accra

She questioned the reliability of the trotro and criticised the lack of government investment in buses and trains

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with Ghanaians defending trotro, noting price hikes target returning diasporans

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A diasporan woman has sparked mixed reactions on social media after she expressed concern about the high cost of transportation in Ghana.

A diasporan visitor sparks debate on Accra, Ghana's expensive transport system. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, an unidentified woman who visited Accra, Ghana, spoke about the city's public transport infrastructure and the economic pressures faced by even tourists like herself.

In the video, the young diasporan lady cried out over the high cost of some online ride-hailing services in the country.

She explained that, as a visitor without a car, she had been relying on ride-hailing apps like Uber and Bolt, which she found expensive.

Diasporan lady shares transportation experience in Ghana

Her experience reflected a common reality during Ghana's peak holiday season, when a massive influx of tourists and returning diasporans drives up demand and prices for such services.

Even recently, many Ghanaians have wailed over the sudden increase in trotro fares in certain regions.

"One thing that I didn't expect was how expensive it is here. I don't know if it's the month because, um, it's obviously December. But especially the transport is just expensive," she said.

The visitor also touched on a broader issue, questioning the state of public transportation. While aware of the trotr, she expressed doubts about its reliability for her specific needs.

She said:

"The only other transportation that would be available is the trotro, and I don't know if it's reliable. I don't think it's reliable enough for the places I want to go to."

This led her to lament what she sees as a lack of investment in more comprehensive public systems. She advised that the government should invest more in buses and trains.

"It's very unfortunate that the government didn't invest in, I don't know, public buses or... trains," she commented.

Her video concluded with a question that has resonated with many.

In her words:

"What are the people doing that don't have money for Bolt or Uber? Are they all taking the Trotro?"

The video shared on X is below:

Reactions to diasporan lady's transport struggles

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@ImSage05 wrote:

"The drivers intentionally increase the price when they realize you just arrived in the country."

@WorldFamousLuca said:

"Unrelated: Ghana Uber and other online rides are very expensive, far too expensive compared to the tro tro. And the tro tro most times is cool and organised."

@dermyMarlkson stated:

"Even car rentals are very expensive. More than £100 for a day way expensive that you can get in advanced economies."

@PeaceWarInsight commented:

"Don’t pressure us with your two weeks holiday stay in Ghana."

A group of diasporan tourists shed tears upon visiting the Cape Coast Castle and learning about the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

Foreigner cry after visiting Cape Coast Castle

A diasporan tourist group travelled to Ghana and visited the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region to learn of slave trade during the colonial days.

The tourist who witnessed a firsthand experience of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade cried after going through the castle and hearing the stories.

Source: YEN.com.gh