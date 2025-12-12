Ernestina Fosu has spoken after the court granted her request for Daddy Lumba's funeral to be halted

In a video, the late singer's elder sister celebrated and detailed her plans after a major victory in court

Ernestina Fosu's remarks on the injunction on Daddy Lumba's funeral stirred reactions from Ghanaians

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late musician Daddy Lumba, has spoken after the Accra High Court injuncted the funeral service of her late brother on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Ernestina Fosu speaks after securing a court injunction to halt Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's plans to hold Daddy Lumba's funeral on December 13, 2025. Photo source: @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba's sister and members of the late singer's maternal relatives recently filed an injunction at the court to halt the funeral and burial from being held at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

They also requested that the court block the release of the late highlife legend's body and freeze the Memorial Foundation account, used to collect donations for the funeral.

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, the hearing was adjourned to December 12, after Ernestina and her relatives showed up in court with their legal team and Evangelist Papa Shee.

Accra High Court injuncts Daddy Lumba's funeral

On Friday, the Accra High Court granted an injunction filed by the maternal family of the late musician Daddy Lumba, restraining the first respondent, Kofi Owusu, the family head (Abusuapanyin), from organising his burial as scheduled on December 13.

The court also barred the third respondent, Transitions Funeral Home, from releasing the body of the late singer until the substantive matter concerning the burial arrangements had been resolved.

In its ruling, the court noted that affidavits before it suggested the immediate family had been sidelined in funeral arrangements and stressed the need to consider the merits of the case.

The judge acknowledged that delaying the burial could lead to increased costs but emphasised that due process and proper family involvement needed to be respected before the funeral could proceed.

While affirming that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu has the authority to lead the funeral preparations, the court held that such authority was to be exercised in consultation with Daddy Lumba's immediate family.

The court subsequently directed the family head to convene a meeting with all stakeholders within three weeks to finalise a new burial date.

The Accra High Court ordered that all funds raised for the funeral be separated from accounts belonging to the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation.

Ernestina Fosu and the other plaintiffs were also instructed to file an affidavit with the court registrar.

The Instagram video detailing the court's ruling on the injunction hearing is below:

Daddy Lumba's sister speaks after court injunction

In a video from the court premises, Ernestina and her associates jubilated as they exited the building following the hearing.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, Daddy Lumba's elder sister noted that she could not determine a new date for her late brother's funeral.

She stated that she was looking forward to the police investigation before she and her family would organise her late brother's funeral.

Ernestina also noted that she and her family were expected to hold a meeting soon.

The late music icon's sister thanked the media, supporters, and even the critics as she prepared to depart the premises.

Evangelist Papa Shee details how the feud between Daddy Lumba's wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, started. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Evangelist Papa Shee

Source: Facebook

Ernestina explained that she only sought the court injunction for another autopsy to be conducted on her late brother to determine the cause of his death, and that she had no personal issues with any individual.

She said:

"We thank you all. We thank everyone, including those who dislike us, because we won't take this world anywhere. All I wanted was to conduct an autopsy on my brother's body to know what caused his death. I don't have any problem with any person."

She added that she was hopeful of conducting a second autopsy on her late brother.

The TikTok videos of Ernestina Fosu speaking after the Accra High Court's injunction of Daddy Lumba's funeral are below:

Daddy Lumba's family in dispute over funeral

The court case stemmed from disagreements between members of the late Daddy Lumba's family following his death on July 26, 2025, at age 60.

A dispute between his maternal relatives and the family head over the autopsy report of the late singer and funeral arrangements escalated.

The late musician's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, also filed a lawsuit against her husband's family head, Kofi Owusu, and her sister wife, Odo Broni.

The suit asked the court to declare her the only legal surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and also bar his second wife, known privately as Priscilla Ofori, from being declared the deceased's wife.

After about a month of proceedings, the Kumasi High Court declined to name Akosua Serwaa the sole legal wife of the late highlife legend, as she had sought.

Ernestina's remarks on court injunction stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Abi commented:

"We need this lawyer for our appeal."

Just.Hackis wrote:

"Your brother will be proud of you, Maa 🙏."

Hajiapapaabi/Woman King said:

"God has done it 🤗🤗. Finally, Abusuapanyin plans ahye ɛgu 😂😂. Ne dreams no nyinaaa ahye agu😂😂😂😂."

Otumfuo speaks on Daddy Lumba's funeral preparations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo had spoken on Daddy Lumba's funeral preparations at a meeting with members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

The Asantehene distanced himself from being among those in charge of the late singer's funeral arrangements and ordered the Nsutahene to be the one involved.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh