The Accra High Court has issued a new order on the burial of Daddy Lumba, demanding that his immediate family pay GH₵2 million by 2:00 pm today, December 12 or allow the funeral to proceed as planned tomorrow, December 13, 2025.

The court had earlier granted an injunction against the organisation of Daddy Lumba's funeral, scheduled for Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The injunction followed a lawsuit brought before the Accra High Court by the late legend's elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, and other immediate family members.

Ernestina Fosu and her family sought to restrain Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, from organising the late musician's funeral as scheduled.

Their grievances stemmed from the immediate family's claim that Abusuapanin had sidelined them from organising the final rites for the musician, who passed away on July 26, 2025.

The court heard the case on Thursday, December 11, 2025, and adjourned to Friday, December 12, for a ruling, where it granted that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu cannot go ahead with the funeral.

The injunction also barred the third respondent, Transitions Funeral Home, from releasing the highlife legend's body until the substantive matter had been resolved.

In his ruling, the presiding judge noted that the affidavits presented to the court suggest that the deceased's immediate family members had been sidelined in the funeral planning process.

After careful examination of the case's merits, the judge acknowledged the additional funeral expenses the delay might bring, but maintained that due process and proper family participation were also important.

While the court recognised the traditional authority of the family head to oversee funeral preparations, it established limits, emphasising that such authority cannot be exercised unilaterally but in consultation with immediate family members.

The court's decision resulted in massive jubilation from the side of Ernestina Fosu.

Daddy Lumba saga: Court varies injunction ruling

However, moments after the ruling and jubilation by Ernestina Fosu's camp, the presiding judge reportedly recalled all lawyers involved in the case to deliver a news directive.

According to Peace FM, the court clarified that the substantial payment is meant to cover expenses already incurred in funeral preparations, should the burial be cancelled.

Ernestina Fosu speaks after injuncting Lumba's funeral

Speaking to the media, Daddy Lumba's elder sister noted that she could not determine a new date for her late brother's funeral, adding that she was looking forward to the police investigation before she and her family would organise her late brother's funeral.

