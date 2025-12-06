Family and friends gathered on Saturday, December 6, 2025, to bid farewell to and honour the memory of Priscilla Nyamalor

Tears flowed at the funeral and burial service for the late El-Wak Stadium stampede victim, Priscilla Akua Nyamalor

Priscilla Nyamalor's mother and siblings, especially, were inconsolable during the funeral ceremony for their loved one

Priscilla Nyamalor, one of the six who passed away during the El Wak stampede, was laid to rest on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The sad scenes at the funeral service moved several netizens to tears.

Priscilla Nyamalor's mum wails at her daughter's funeral after she died in the El Wak stampede. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1/X & 3b_spa/TikTok

In a video, Priscilla Nyamalor’s mother wept as she watched her daughter lie in state before the burial.

The woman was inconsolable as she looked at the remains of her daughter.

About three people held and consoled her. At one point, the woman was on the floor wailing.

When those consoling her helped her get up, the bereaved mother spoke to her daughter’s body as if she were alive.

After talking for a while, she touched Priscilla’s dressed corpse and hugged a young man who was also crying.

Priscilla Akua Nyamalor, a 22-year-old SHS graduate and worker at the Kasoa branch of the Consolidated Bank Ghana, sadly died on November 12, 2025, when a stampede occurred at the El-Wak stadium in Accra during the Ghana Armed Forces' annual recruitment exercise. Read more: https://yen.com.gh/people/295422-sad-scenes-priscilla-nyamalors-candlelight-vigil-kasoa-evoke-sorrow-online/

Netizens mourn Priscilla Nyamalor

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@EiiScanty said:

"This is so sad. our country has failed a lot of innocent souls."

@Joel66997797046 wrote:

"So why did people jubilate when the president said they should bring another family member to join the military as compensation. If ebe you in their shoes would you be happy, Ghanaians love to pamper politicians too much. All this is on the head of our failed leaders."

@NiiGlover1 said:

"Just got an eye ache watching this putting myself in this our mothers shoes. Seeing the lifeless body of my child. Or me laying there lifeless and watching my mom cry like this from the world of immortals this is heartbreaking. Let find this woman and give her warm hugs."

@nana_kwabina wrote:

"This tragedy was entirely preventable, caused by gross negligence — yet those responsible remain at large and unaccountable."

@Abiamka_GH said:

"Because of someone’s negligence oo, and as we speak, there is no report or sanctions against any official. We are becoming a failed state."

@justdanney wrote:

"You won't understand her until family is all you have."

@SteveCubit2 said:

"I'm crying. aww to burry your child instead must be one tough thing in this world."

Family mourns the death of Priscilla Akua Nyamalor at her one-week observance, held in Kasoa on November 22. Photo credit: @ahkuarphinky2

Family mourns at Priscilla Nyamalor’s one-week observance

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Priscilla Nyamalor’s one-week observance was held at her home in Kasoa on November 22, 2025.

The solemn ceremony attracted numerous political figures, including the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) chairman for Awutu Senya East, Stephen Ofosu Agyare.

Videos from the event showed close relatives and attendees dressed in traditional black and red attire, symbolic colours of mourning, sitting quietly around framed photographs of the late young woman.

