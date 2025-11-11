Landlord Gets Arrested for Allegedly Causing Tenant’s Death
- A landlord in the Bono Region has been arrested for allegedly attacking his young tenant
- The alleged attack led to the death of the 25-year-old tenant, identified as Bright Abotsi
- The police have faced criticism for alleged poor handling of evidence linked to the case
Another landlord is trending for his alleged brutal action against a tenant.
The 43-year-old landlord, Yaw Owusu, has reportedly caused the death of his 25-year-old tenant, Bright Abotsi, over a stolen phone.
Reports allege that the landlord, also known as Angolo, attacked Bright during an argument over a stolen mobile phone at Awerempe, Berekum.
The landlord is reportedly in police custody in the Bono Region.
A video circulating online captured the moment of his arrest, where an angry mob attempted to attack him.
Reactions after landlord's arrest over tenant's death
The presence of police officers, however, saved him from the anger of the mob.
In the viral video, one police officer can be seen holding what appears to be an item of evidence with his bare hands, a detail that has sparked public concern.
YEN.com.gh has looked at some of the reactions below.
@H_atsuk wrote:
"Evidence wey police dey hold like that with his bare hand?"
@kojo_grapher commented:
"The policeman was holding the murder weapon with his bare hands?"
@wonitwaasedi65 also wrote:
"The tension between some landlords and tenants in Ghana is truly alarming. To resort to violence over something like this is unacceptable. Whether they are 'innocent' or not, nobody deserves this end. Arrest is the right step. Justice must prevail. ⚖️"
@laurettaelormm added:
"Why is the police officer holding the murder weapon with bare hands? Isn’t that supposed to be kept as evidence? Anaa forensics isn't a thing in Ghana here?"
Watch the video on X below:
Landlord removes tenant’s roof over unpaid rent
Meanwhile, a tenant in a remote area of Ghana has sparked reactions after sharing an act of ill will by his landlord at his apartment.
In a video on X spotted by YEN.com.gh, the tenant arrived at his apartment only to find that his landlord had allegedly removed part of his roof.
He filmed the section where half of the roof was removed, allowing rain and direct sunlight to enter the house, and vowed to take the matter to court.
Ghanaian landlord issues warning to tenants
In a similar report, a Ghanaian landlord has issued a warning to all his tenants, instructing them to refrain from protesting against the rising cost of rent in the country.
According to him, he heard about a planned demonstration by tenants in the street to protest against landlords.
He justified his stance by angrily asking whether the Rent Control Department (RCD) had financed the construction of his buildings by purchasing the materials used in the construction.
Apartment break-in: Rent control warns landlords
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, Head of Public and Senior Rent Officer at Ghana’s Rent Department, emphasised the legal process landlords must follow when tenants abandon rental properties.
He outlined the so-called abscondant process and warned those renting out properties against taking matters into their own hands by breaking into apartments or re-letting them, confirming that their actions would be illegal.
