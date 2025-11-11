A landlord in the Bono Region has been arrested for allegedly attacking his young tenant

The alleged attack led to the death of the 25-year-old tenant, identified as Bright Abotsi

The police have faced criticism for alleged poor handling of evidence linked to the case

Another landlord is trending for his alleged brutal action against a tenant.

The 43-year-old landlord, Yaw Owusu, has reportedly caused the death of his 25-year-old tenant, Bright Abotsi, over a stolen phone.

A landlord at Berekum sparks reactions after allegedly causing the death of his 25-year-old tenant. Image credit: Sika Official/X, Sydney Criminal Lawyers (Image used for illustration only)

Reports allege that the landlord, also known as Angolo, attacked Bright during an argument over a stolen mobile phone at Awerempe, Berekum.

The landlord is reportedly in police custody in the Bono Region.

A video circulating online captured the moment of his arrest, where an angry mob attempted to attack him.

Reactions after landlord's arrest over tenant's death

The presence of police officers, however, saved him from the anger of the mob.

In the viral video, one police officer can be seen holding what appears to be an item of evidence with his bare hands, a detail that has sparked public concern.

@H_atsuk wrote:

"Evidence wey police dey hold like that with his bare hand?"

@kojo_grapher commented:

"The policeman was holding the murder weapon with his bare hands?"

@wonitwaasedi65 also wrote:

"The tension between some landlords and tenants in Ghana is truly alarming. To resort to violence over something like this is unacceptable. Whether they are 'innocent' or not, nobody deserves this end. Arrest is the right step. Justice must prevail. ⚖️"

@laurettaelormm added:

"Why is the police officer holding the murder weapon with bare hands? Isn’t that supposed to be kept as evidence? Anaa forensics isn't a thing in Ghana here?"

Source: Twitter

