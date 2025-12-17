A young Ghanaian man expressed his frustration over unemployment, describing life as a male youth in the country as "hell"

He highlighted the psychological impact of joblessness, noting that many graduates remain dependent on their parents for extended periods

The man warned that the lack of opportunities and the pressure to survive often pushed young men into illicit activities

A young Ghanaian man has sparked reactions online after lamenting about the harsh realities of being a male youth in the country.

In a trending video, the unnamed man expressed his frustration and pain of being unemployed as an educated youth in Ghana.

His comment comes from a national conversation about the mental and social crises facing the country's young men.

Man lament harsh realities as a Ghanaian

The man, while filming the clip from his car, described life as a man in Ghana as 'hell,' particularly in the years following mandatory National Service.

He expressed disbelief at the high number of graduates who remain jobless well into their thirties.

He said:

"People are turning 30, 32, 33, and they are still depending on their mother and father for money. What kind of country are we living in?"

He added:

"Sometimes if you have conversations with boys, boys are depressed."

His commentary delved into the psychological impact of the high rate of unemployment in the nation. However, according to AfricaCheck, the unemployment rate in Ghana averaged 3.8% in the decade to 2024, above the 25.4% average for Sub-Saharan Africa. The unemployment rate in Ghana was 3.0% in 2024.

Hammering on his point, he said the situation was so dire that even opportunities for unpaid internships and volunteer work are scarce and highly competitive.

He also argued that idleness and the pressure to survive push many into illicit activities.

"The devil will find work for idle hands," he stated. "So many young boys are doing unnecessary things because you have to survive."

Man blames unemployment for Abu Trica's arrest

His statement comes in the wake of several comments on the arrest of a Swedru-based Ghanaian businessman, Abu Trica, on fraud allegations.

Abu Trica was arrested on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young man also from Agona Swedru defended him and his actions.

The unnamed man from Agona Swedru, during a passionate street-side interview, defended the controversial figure and blamed the widespread unemployment for the rise of such activities.

The man, who identified himself as a youth from Swedru, expressed sadness over Abu Trica's arrest while offering a nuanced perspective that resonated with some Ghanaians.

Environmental Health Officers protest unemployment

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that scores of unemployed graduates from Ghana’s Schools of Hygiene protested, demanding immediate employment from the government.

The protesters accused the Ministry of Health of neglect and prioritising doctors and nurses over environmental health officers.

The protest sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video of their frustration on social media.

