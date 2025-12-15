Unemployed Ghanaian Hygiene Graduates Protest Government Neglect, Demand Immediate Employment
- Unemployed graduates from Ghana’s Schools of Hygiene protested, demanding immediate employment from the government
- The protesters accused the Ministry of Health of neglect and prioritising doctors and nurses over environmental health officers
- The protest sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video of their frustration on social media
Scores of unemployed graduates from Ghana's Schools of Hygiene have taken to the streets to demand immediate employment.
In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the protesters accused the Ghanaian government of systemic neglect and prioritising other healthcare workers (doctors and nurses) at their expense.
According to them, they have been jobless for years after completing their training as Environmental Health Officers and Assistants. They were captured holding placards, demanding action from the Ministry of Health.
Environmental Health Officers protest
Their protest highlighted a deep-seated frustration over the lack of job placements despite the critical nature of their skills.
One of the protesters said:
"Are they trying to tell us that we don't matter in this country? If they know they are not going to post us after we've paid milions of cedis in school fees, then they should close down the schools."
The graduates also bragged that their role in preventive healthcare is foundational to the entire public health system. A protester also highlighted their work in hospital fumigation and infection control.
She said:
"When it comes to preventive medicine... if we are not there to prevent it, how will they be able to cure it?"
The group also lamented the irony of their situation, citing their academic achievements. They continually hammered on how the Ministry prioritises the recruitment of nurses and doctors, but sidelines environmental health professionals.
In their words:
"The best from KNUST is from the School of Hygiene, yet the nurses will get up and be talking to us anyhow because they've been made to feel big."
The protesters are calling on the government to provide them with immediate financial clearance and employment postings, warning that they are no longer willing to accept the status quo.
Watch the video of their protest shared on TikTok below:
Reactions to Environmental Health Officers' protest
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.
Eugene said:
''Who do nurses and doctors think they are?' Are we being serious? 🤣🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️"
Klenam_9 stated:
"Buh wait ooo did I just hear after paying millions of cedis? Eeei, you get money oo."
Mhandy_backup wrote:
"Instead of you to tell them your need, you’ve made your focus about nurses and doctors. Wei."
Fiifinanaba commented:
"Are you fighting the government for employment, or you are fighting nurses, ei? 😹😹😹"
2023-trained teachers protest in Accra
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that hundreds of sad and frustrated 2023-trained teachers took to the streets of Accra in a massive protest against the government's failure to recruit them into the Ghana Education Service (GES).
In a video, the participants were dressed in red and black, marching peacefully from the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle to the Ministry of Education and the Jubilee House.
