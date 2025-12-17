A Ghanaian wedding went viral after the couple showcased their lively and energetic dance moves during the ceremony

A Ghanaian wedding has been trending on social media because of how lively the couple made the event appear.

A lively Ghanaian wedding sparks reactions on social media with their unique dance step. Photo credit: eventbuzzgh. Image source: TikTok

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the couple can be seen dancing with excitement during their wedding.

The couple, identified as Tim and Maame, decided to add a bit of excitement to their wedding ceremony, making Ghanaians on social media envious of their celebration.

The bride, Maame, wore her traditional wedding gown but added a unique touch by pairing it with stylish eyeglasses, setting her look apart from the typical bridal style. The groom, not to be outdone, complemented her by wearing a suit and matching eyeglasses, creating a coordinated and elegant appearance.

As seen in the video, Maame kicked off the ceremony with her dance moves while her groom watched in awe. Seconds later, Tim joined her on the dance floor.

The guests, while seated, watched in excitement as the couple, with their matching eyeglasses, danced energetically.

Some of the guests stood up from their seats and began spraying cash on the couple. Online viewers tagged them as the "dynamic couple."

In less than 24 hours, the video, shared on TikTok by eventbuzz.gh has gathered over 50,000 likes and over 400 comments.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions to dynamic wedding ceremony

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Lady Diana said:

"Their house will never be boring. 😍😍"

Adepa Mabel wrote:

"I tapped into this blessing.🤲 God, abeg, let this kind of love locate me."

Maame Adwoa stated:

"My husband really needs to start rehearsals oo.😭😂"

Ahbena _cutie commented:

"It’s not nice mpo i watch only 50 times p3. 😂"

Adepa Mendoza wrote:

"When your partner is your friend. I can feel the vibe here.😩"

Source: YEN.com.gh