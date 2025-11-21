A young lady who knew Collins Sarfo is yet to come to terms with the fact that the member of NAIMOS is no more

This comes after she posted an old video which showed the late soldier in his ceremonial uniform

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post have expressed deep condolences to the grieving family

A young lady has mourned Collins Safo, a member of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), who died in a car accident on Wednesday, November 19, in the Obuasi Municipality.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady, known as @serwaa6466, expressed pain over the passing of the soldier, believed to be in his mid-twenties.

A friend expresses sorrow over the demise of a young Ghanaian soldier. Photo credit: @keledormemensa/X, @THESTATENEWSS/X

She posted a video which showed Collins Sarfo admiring his scarlet ceremonial uniform as he posed for the camera.

The emotional video was captioned:

"RIP Collins. I still cannot believe you are gone," she stated. "RIP Collins, still can’t believe you are gone."

Lands Ministry mourns demise of soldier

The Lands Ministry has also expressed sorrow over the passing of Collins Sarfo, who was a Private in the Military.

This comes after the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah (MP), on Thursday, November 20, led a delegation from the Ministry to the NAIMOS headquarters to sign the Book of Condolence in honour of Private Sarfo Agyapong Collins.

The Ministry, in a Facebook post on Friday, pledged its commitment to supporting persons who were injured in the crash.

"The Ministry is deeply saddened by this loss. The Minister conveyed the sympathies of President John Mahama to the bereaved family and to the entire NAIMOS team. He described the fallen officer as a courageous patriot whose sacrifice will never be forgotten. Four other officers who sustained injuries in the accident are receiving medical care, and the Government remains committed to supporting the entire team as they continue their vital work in the fight against illegal mining' the post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Private Collins Safo had generated over 1000 likes and 40 comments.

A friend mourns a young soldier who died in an accident. Photo credit: @adwoahgetrich/TikTok, @keledormemensa/TikTok

Reactions to NAIMOS officer's passing

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post expressed pain over the passing of the young soldier.

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

"He loved the work"

Rich Giver wrote:

“Suffering to get what you want and dying one day is a very painful thing. God, please forgive us our sins and have mercy on us.”

PLATINUM IMPORTS HUB added:

“I’m just thinking about my mate Portia, his sister… how is she faring with this news? Hmmm.”

BagioWan opined:

“Aaaawwww Boy, rest on soldier.”

Ebenezer Addo responds to NAIMOS attack allegations

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that NDC MP Ebenezer Kwaku Addo has denied leading an attack on NAIMOS officials and military personnel in Hwidiem.

He explained that upon arriving in the town, he observed rising tension and called the MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, for guidance.

He claimed to have worked with the Zongo Chief to calm the situation and urged the public to dismiss the false media reports.

