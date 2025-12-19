Lands Minister Attends Funeral of Collins Safo, NAIMOS Soldier Who Passed Away in Obuasi, Video
- The funeral service of the member of NAIMOS who had passed away following an accident at Obuasi has been held
- Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Armah Kofi Buah, was among the dignitaries who paid their respects to the late soldier
- Social media users who reacted to the post have consoled the relatives on their loss
It was an atmosphere of sorrow and grief at the burial ceremony held for Private Collins Agyapong Safo, a member of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), who reportedly died in a car accident on Wednesday, November 19, in the Obuasi Municipality, aged 24.
Among the dignitaries who attended the mournful event at a church was the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.
A now-viral video captured the moment the minister, wearing a black mourning cloth, filed past the remains of the late Collins Agyapong Safo
He then bowed his head in front of the casket as a sign of respect for the late soldier before he resumed his seat.
Sad scenes at the funeral service of young soldier, mother weeps uncontrollably, video breaks hearts
The minister was then seen being accompanied by a military officer standing outside the auditorium where the service for the late soldier was held.
The touching video had generated a lot of reactions at the time of writing the report.
NAIMOS operations in fighting galamsey
In recent times, NAIMOS' quest to combat galamsey has faced massive resistance, with most of it stemming from the reported attack on the Director of Operations of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and his task force on Saturday, November 1, 2025.
The attack resulted in the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources issuing a strongly worded statement on Monday, November 3, 2025, announcing that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, had held a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament and the Minister for the Interior to launch a swift investigation into the incident.
Reactions to Collins Safo Agyapong's Passing
Netizens who flooded the comments of the video expressed their condolences to the grieving family of the late soldier.
Gifty Antwi commented:
"Aaaaw, Safo kuse wati RIPaaah...aah...hmm...Ur mother ooo....aaaw, may the Lord comfort her."
Nana Yaw Adu Gyamfi stated:
"After this, life goes on, sad generation."
Sinat indicated:
"Rest well, oh Lord... hmm."
davidadjei112 opined:
"Nuako left us just year at the age of 28yrs and today too Safo you are also leaving us at the age of 24? ah, what's happening . Rest well Safo."
Ebenezer Addo denies NAIMOS attack allegations
In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ebenezer Kwaku Addo refuted claims of leading an attack on NAIMOS officials and military personnel in Hwidiem.
Offering clarity in an interview, the NDC MP explained that upon arriving in the town, he observed rising tension and called the MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, for guidance.
He claimed to have worked with the Zongo Chief to resolve the issue and appealed to the public to dismiss the false media reports.
Source: YEN.com.gh
