An urgent public health alert was issued over the unsafe practices of mobile pedicurists operating in Ghanaian communities

A concerned Ghanaian recorded a video showing a 'nail cutter' working in unhygienic conditions, raising health concerns

The public was urged to avoid these services, as unsterilised tools were feared to contribute to the spread of HIV and other infections

An urgent public health alert has been issued over the practices adopted by mobile pedicurists, often referred to as "nail cutters," who operate in local Ghanaian communities.

A concerned Ghanaian man records the moment a local pedicurist attends to his clients. Photo credit: occupygh. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

A concerned Ghanaian resident recorded a video showing the mobile pedicurist working on some clients' feet in a dirty, public setting.

Rumours suggest that a significant number of individuals working as 'nail cutters' in Ghana come from neighbouring countries. As such, the Ghanaian warned about the health risk of these nail cutters running such operations in different communities.

In the trending video, the Ghanaian man, who was far off from the scene, shared his worries and fears, claiming that the tools being used by the pedicurists are not sterilised before each use.

The local resident warned that this dangerous practice is contributing to the faster spread of HIV and other serious infections. He went on to urge the public to be careful and for the practice to stop immediately.

Authorities are being called upon to step in and regulate or stop this practice to prevent a major outbreak of infections in local communities. The public is advised to avoid these services for their own health and safety.

The Instagram video is below:

According to the National Institutes of Health, HIV/AIDS is persistent in Ghana, with an overall HIV prevalence of 1.6%. As of 2022, approximately 355,000 people in Ghana are living with HIV.

Funny Face speaks about mental hospital experiences

In a similar report, Ghanaian comedian Funny Face opened up about his distressing experiences at the Pantang Mental Hospital, evoking sadness among Ghanaians.

Funny Face suffered multiple mental breakdowns over the past few years, mostly linked to his public feud with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

After welcoming three children, the duo separated, which appeared to send the Chorkor Trotro actor into a spiral.

Funny Face speaks about his troubling experiences at the Pantang Hospital in Accra. Image credit: @realpodcast08

Source: Original

He lobbed degrading insults at her and went even further to attack many high-profile Ghanaians, some of whom had been supporting him for years.

Funny Face was eventually forced to receive treatment and had two separate stints at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and later at the Pantang Hospital.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on December 3, 2025, Funny Face described his experiences during his stints at the mental hospital.

He said it was after he was admitted that he realised that there were many people in the country dealing with serious issues in their lives.

Funny Face said during dawn at the facility, a certain feeling could come over you and make you feel predisposed to harm yourself. He said the eerie feeling was almost spiritual.

The TikTok video of Funny Face speaking about his experiences at the mental hospital is below.

Dulcie flaunts GH₵40k ‘sickness allowance’ from boyfriend

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that influencer Dulcie Boateng sparked reactions over claim that her boyfriend gave her GH₵40k while she was unwell, calling it a 'sickness allowance.'

Many slammed her for promoting unrealistic lifestyles and pressuring the youth, with comments highlighting how insensitive it was to those struggling financially.

Source: YEN.com.gh