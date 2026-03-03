The release of Agradaa from the Nsawam Female Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, has sparked joy among lovers of the evangelist

A video making rounds captures the adorable moment church members were seen thanking God at the church

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on Agradaa’s release

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Church members of controversial televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, are in a jubilant mood over the release of the controversial reverend minister.

Members of Agradaa's church show appreciation to God as she is freed from prison on March 3, 2026. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @angelasiamah, De prince TV/Facebook

Source: UGC

This comes after she was released from the Nsawam Female Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

A video, which has since gone viral in the wake of her release, showed scores of excited members at the auditorium of Heaven Way Chapel International.

Wearing white T-shirts bearing Agradaa’s image, the members sang with joy and visibly thanked God for the release of their founder.

Some who could not contain their emotions knelt and sang with passion as they thanked God.

Watch the Facebook video below

Agradaa reunites with family after prison release

In a video shared by Today’s TV on Facebook, Agradaa was spotted at her residence with her husband, Angel Asiamah, and her family.

The televangelist, wearing an all-white outfit with a veil, smiled broadly as she posed while sitting on a couch beside her husband, who filmed the heartwarming moment with his smartphone.

Agradaa’s 15-year jail sentence and appeal

Agradaa was sentenced on July 3, 2025, by an Accra Circuit Court on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

This came after she was accused of claiming money-doubling powers on radio and television, luring many unsuspecting Ghanaians to bring her varying sums of money for doubling, only to confiscate and never return the funds.

She was then sent to the Nsawam Female Prison in the Eastern Region of Ghana, with her sentence retroactively starting from the day of sentencing.

In the wake of this, Agradaa appealed her 15-year sentence because it was unfair and unjustifiable in law.

The husband of Nana Agradaa, Angel Asiamah, launches a T-shirt to welcome her home on March 3, 2026. Image credit: Gifdeen TV, Angel Asiamah

Source: TikTok

Luck shone on her when the Amasaman High Court, in its judgment on February 5, 2026, reduced Agradaa’s sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

The evangelist was also fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count one.

The court, in its ruling, described Agradaa’s original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive, while affirming her conviction and exercising its discretion to vary the punishment.

Agradaa’s members renovate the church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa’s members renovated her church ahead of her release from prison.

A video showed howsome individuals were seen painting the building’s façade and clearing filth from the compound.

Footage of the renovation at Agradaa’s church triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh