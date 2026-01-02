The Academic Talent Development Program unveiled four national initiatives to equip Ghanaian students with future-ready academic and life skills

The Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) has unveiled four innovative national initiatives designed to equip Ghanaian students with critical skills for the future, marking a major boost for education, creativity and innovation in the country.

The Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) launches four exciting new initiatives for Ghanaian students. Photo credit: ATDP

The newly launched programs; Miss STEM Ghana, Ghana Tech Olympiad, International Schools Creative Arts Festival (ISCAF) and the Financial Literacy and Ethics eXcellence (FLEX) Challenge, aim to nurture academic excellence while preparing young people to compete confidently on global platforms.

ATDP empowers Ghanaian students with new initiatives

Each initiative targets a specific area of development, combining academic rigor with creativity, ethics and real-world problem-solving.

Miss STEM Ghana is a bold new platform created to empower young girls and increase female representation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The program focuses on building confidence and leadership while exposing participants to hands-on STEM experiences, mentorship and public speaking training.

Beyond academic learning, contestants are encouraged to design STEM-based solutions to real challenges within their communities, reinforcing innovation with social impact.

The Ghana Tech Olympiad, on the other hand, seeks to identify and nurture exceptional technological talent among students nationwide. The competition challenges participants across key areas such as computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence through practical, problem-solving tasks.

Outstanding performers will receive advanced training and opportunities to represent Ghana in international technology competitions, strengthening the country’s pipeline of future tech leaders.

Creativity takes centre stage at the International Schools Creative Arts Festival (ISCAF), a platform that merges artistic expression with global awareness.

ISCAF provides students with opportunities to showcase their talents in visual arts, music, dance and theatre while engaging with important themes such as environmental sustainability, conservation and social responsibility.

The festival encourages young creatives to use art as a tool for advocacy and change, while nurturing artistic excellence.

Complementing the academic and creative initiatives is the Financial Literacy and Ethics eXcellence (FLEX) Challenge, which focuses on developing responsible financial habits and ethical decision-making among students.

FLEX introduces young people to the moral dimensions of financial choices, equipping them with practical life skills that support long-term personal and professional success.

Speaking at the virtual launch, Abel Ohene Acquaye, Executive Director of ATDP, said the programs align with the Ghana Education Service’s commitment to strengthening STEAM education nationwide.

He described the initiative as a major milestone in Ghana’s educational journey, emphasising its role in fostering innovation, leadership and excellence among students.

According to him, the programs reflect ATDP’s broader mission to provide holistic academic enrichment that prepares students not only for exams, but for meaningful impact in society.

The launch of these four initiatives has been widely welcomed as a timely intervention aimed at shaping well-rounded, future-ready Ghanaian students capable of driving national development across diverse sectors.

