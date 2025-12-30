A young Ghanaian man has sparked renewed hope among science students by outlining medical study opportunities in Russia

He explained that Russian universities 'sometimes' prioritise readiness and commitment over grades, offering fresh opportunities for determined applicants

Beyond encouragement, he urged prospective students to research thoroughly, stressing that preparation and language learning remain key to succeeding in Russia

A young Ghanaian man has ignited widespread interest after sharing practical insights into studying medicine in Russia, particularly for science students.

Speaking with clarity and conviction, the Ghanaian content creator, known online as @obeng.sika48, shared his personal journey and research findings while exploring educational pathways outside Ghana.

His message struck a chord with many who have long believed that low grades permanently close the door to medical education.

Ghanaian highlights medical education opportunities in Russia

Through his account, the young man explained that several Russian universities offer medicine programmes with relatively flexible academic requirements.

According to him, applicants are assessed beyond their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, creating space for students who remain passionate about healthcare despite their academic backgrounds.

Equally important, he noted that tuition fees in Russia are comparatively affordable, making the option financially realistic for families struggling with the high cost of medical education elsewhere.

However, readiness to adapt was presented as non-negotiable.

Speaking Russian is necessary - Ghanaian man urges

Language learning emerged as the most demanding aspect of the process. The Ghanaian man explained that students are required to study the Russian language, including its alphabet and numerical system, as part of their preparation.

In his words, discipline, patience, and consistency mattered more than grades. While medicine remained rigorous, he emphasised that Russia rewarded commitment, especially for those willing to immerse themselves fully in a new academic culture.

He further encouraged interested students to conduct independent research, stressing that understanding admission processes, visa requirements, and institutional expectations was essential before making any move.

Netizens react to educational opportunities in Russia

Social media users flooded the comment section to share their perspectives on the video:

Iddrisu Latif suggested:

"Try the Romanian government scholarship."

Paa Kojo applauded:

"Well done 👌."

Kwaku Julius informed:

"We have a student from the 2019 batch studying Pharmacy in Russia, originally from Agogo State. I can connect you to him."

agp_creative studios wrote:

"Hmmmm, I'm even crying. God will help us."

DAVIS HENRY wrote:

"Trust me, I have better grades, but didn't get admission for computer science at KNUST, UMAT."

Darko Einstein shared:

"You’re called Darko too, my name."

