A man has projected 2026 as a major turning point for Ghanaian students seeking fully funded American scholarships

According to shared insights, Ghana is expected to lead West Africa in scholarship access due to changing US entry policies affecting other Anglophone nations

As awareness grows, interest has intensified nationwide, with hopeful applicants weighing preparation strategies amid heightened competition for slots

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian man has sparked nationwide interest after sharing insights suggesting that 2026 could be a defining year for Ghanaians seeking fully funded scholarships in the United States of America (US).

Ghanaian content creator predicts 2026 as the peak year for US scholarship opportunities. Image credit: phila_gh_tv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Speaking from an informed perspective, the Ghanaian content creator, known as phila_gh_tv, explained that emerging global and political dynamics may work significantly in Ghana’s favour.

His analysis focused on how scholarship distribution in West Africa has historically been dominated by a few English-speaking countries.

Ghanaian man explains supposed US scholarship supremacy

Traditionally, Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, and Liberia have benefited the most from the US's fully funded academic opportunities.

However, recent developments have altered that balance. According to the Ghanaian man, policy changes affecting Nigeria and Gambia have reduced their eligibility pool, leaving Ghana and Liberia better positioned for diversity-based selections.

As a result, opportunities that would normally be spread across multiple countries may now be concentrated among fewer nations.

In his view, this shift significantly improves Ghana’s chances, particularly for competitive, fully funded programmes that prioritise geographic diversity.

Watch the TikTok video below.

US fully funded scholarships outlook

While the outlook appears promising, emphasis was placed on preparation and discipline.

The Ghanaian man stressed that competition remains intense despite improved odds. Strong academic records, compelling Statements of Purpose, and well-structured applications were highlighted as non-negotiable requirements.

He encouraged prospective applicants to act with urgency, noting that timing, clarity of goals, and attention to detail could determine success or failure. According to him, opportunity alone is never enough without a good strategy and commitment.

Although the situation stems from unfortunate constraints faced by neighbouring countries, the moment presents a rare opening for Ghanaian students.

Ghanaians react to alleged scholarship supremacy

Social media users have thronged the comment section with their takes on the issue.

K O B B Y wrote:

“Thanks 🙏 bro. Help me do it.”

Richmond Botwey shared:

“I had the same assumption.”

Tony_K wrote:

“My role model.”

Sansankroma added:

“After the struggle, the embassy will quash everything gained.”

Viceeee wrote:

“Eeeei, so what at all is special that I need to do that makes me always miss out on these fully funded scholarships?”

PHILA GH TV responded to Viceeee:

"What you should be asking yourself is, what special have you not been doing to attract scholarship?"

A Ghanaian lady residing abroad lists British universities offering scholarships to international undergraduate students in 2026. Image credit: @stargyal167/TikTok, University of Brighton/Facebook

Source: UGC

Lady shares 3 UK universities offering scholarships

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady had opened up about scholarship opportunities available to Ghanaians who are ready to study in the UK.

In a post on her TikTok page, the young lady, @stargyal167, said three universities in the UK were offering scholarships for students to pursue further studies at their institutions.

The three universities she mentioned as offering scholarship opportunities in 2026 are the University of London, the University of Kent, and the University of Brighton.

Source: YEN.com.gh