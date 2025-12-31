A UG graduate has shared five vital tips, emphasising that a first-class degree is built through disciplined effort and by attaining a solid academic foundation in Level 100

She urged students to avoid distractions, boldly pursue business ideas, and plan campus accommodation early

Netizens flooded the comment section with praise, agreement, and thoughtful questions about university life

A Ghanaian woman has set social media abuzz after sharing five practical tips she believes every student must know before entering university.

The advice, delivered with clarity and conviction, came from a University of Ghana (UG) graduate who reflected on lessons learned through experience.

Her message struck a chord, particularly with newly admitted students preparing for campus life, as it touched on academics, discipline, focus, and personal growth.

The graduate shared her insights in a TikTok video posted under the handle @mizabiinfluence.

UG graduate advises on university life

From academic discipline to personal growth, her message emphasised that success at the university level begins far earlier than many students assume.

According to her, earning a first class starts from Level 100, describing the first year as the foundation upon which a strong GPA is built. Every academic decision made at that stage, she explained, shapes the outcome long before graduation day arrives.

Beyond academics, she encouraged students to take business ideas seriously. Campus life, she noted, offers a rare opportunity to experiment, learn, and grow entrepreneurial skills. Fear and shame, she warned, often prevent students from pursuing ideas that could later become life-changing ventures.

Addressing relationships, the UG graduate cautioned students against allowing Level 100 romances and crushes to distract them from their studies. Emotional setbacks, she said, should never be allowed to derail academic goals, especially during the formative stages of university life.

Accommodation also featured prominently in her advice. Drawing from personal experience at the University of Ghana, she explained that failing to secure accommodation in Level 100 could make campus housing difficult throughout one’s stay. Early planning, she stressed, is crucial.

Finally, she urged students to maintain a personal relationship with God, describing spiritual grounding as a source of strength, clarity, and discipline during demanding academic seasons.

Reactions to advice by UG graduate

The video sparked widespread discussion online. Many students related deeply to the points raised, while others sought clarification on specific issues. The comment section became a space for shared experiences, agreement, and thoughtful questions, reflecting the realities of university life across different backgrounds.

Musta Pha wrote:

“Oh, try and get an extracurricular activity; it’ll keep you sane.”

new_guyx45 added:

“Herrr… true ooo 😉😉.”

Effiba Famiyeh ❤️👑 shared:

“Well said!!! 💕.”

donnel wrote:

“Please explain the accommodation part better for us.”

JEEBA💕ZAK💙 wrote:

"Thanks, sis 😩."

