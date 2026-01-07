Media General’s Mutala Yakubu shared heartfelt messages after losing both his mother and father in a single month in late 2025

The TV3 sports face impressed many as he did not forgo work, showing up and delivering excellently as he usually did

This inspired many, especially his coworkers, who shared condolences and commended him for holding his head high during the difficult period

Media personality Mutala Yakubu, a familiar face on TV3 Sports under the Media General conglomerate, has touched many hearts after opening up about losing both parents within a single month in 2025.

Mutala Yakubu of Media General opens up about losing both mom and dad in late 2025. Image credit: @mutala_Yakubu/TikTok

Source: UGC

Rather than withdraw completely, Mutala chose a path that surprised many. Grief followed him closely, yet work became his refuge.

Returning to the studio shortly after the loss, his calm delivery and steady presence left colleagues in awe, knowing the emotional weight he carried behind the scenes.

Work became Mutala Yakubu's safe space

During a heartfelt conversation on TV3 with host Cookie Tee, Mutala explained why he returned to work instead of staying away to mourn privately.

According to him, the studio gave him comfort. Being around colleagues, lights, and familiar routines helped him cope, even as the pain lingered.

He noted that continuing to work made him feel closer to his parents, believing they would be proud of his strength and dedication.

Later, Mutala shared a touching message on his TikTok page @mutala_yakubu, capturing the depth of his sorrow and faith.

In the post, he described the pain of laying both parents to rest side by side, admitting it was a moment that still breaks him.

"It is well 🙏🏻. The past few days have been incredibly difficult. Losing both parents within a month is a pain I wouldn’t wish on anyone. The thought of laying them to rest side by side still breaks me, but God knows best. ⚰️⚰️Staying focused. Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Yet, through faith and focus, he continues to move forward, trusting in God’s plan. Mutala, however, did not make public the particular month that cost him his parents.

Watch the TikTok videos below.

Reaction to Mutala Yakubu’s great loss

News of Mutala Yakubu’s loss stirred emotions across social media, especially among viewers who have followed his career for years. Many struggled to imagine enduring such pain within such a short time.

Owuraku Ampofo wrote:

“It shall be well 🙏🏽.”

Resin Artist in Tema shared:

“Oh Adoma’s Mutala… accept my condolences 💔🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Voice2 (Hvrimvs) added simply:

“Sorry, Mutala.”

D for Derrick commented:

“My condolences. May God grant them Jannah. Your faith surely eased part of the burden.”

Perfection 🥰 shared:

“I understand with experience. On December 1, 2017, I lost my dad, and my mum followed on December 18, 2017. As a young guy at the time, hmm, I almost went mad. Worry not, for God will surely see you win and overcome all challenges. Stay strong.”

Talented Ghanaian journalist Louisa Owusu reportedly passes away on January 2, 2026, according to a media colleague. Photo source: @afiaasedalouisa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Aseda radio presenter passes away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported how 2026 did not begin on a good note for Ghana’s journalism fraternity following the reported death of talented journalist Louisa Aseda.

News of Louisa’s passing was made public by her colleague, Nana Yaw Preko, on Friday, January 2, 2026, through a Facebook post.

While details surrounding her death remain limited, Nana Yaw indicated that the journalist succumbed to an illness.

Source: YEN.com.gh