Anthony Joshua’s boxing future is now in serious doubt following the fatal car accident that claimed the lives of two of his close associates

According to his uncle, the former two-time heavyweight champion is “leaving while the ovation is highest”

The 36-year-old had reportedly been lined up for a blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury in late summer, but the crash has since derailed those plans

British boxing icon Anthony Joshua is weighing up the end of his storied career following a devastating road accident in Nigeria on December 29, 2025.

The former heavyweight champion survived the crash, but two of his closest associates lost their lives, a moment that has shaken both his family and the global boxing community.

Anthony Joshua 'quits' boxing

Joshua had been travelling with Latif 'Latz' Ayodele and Sina Ghamai when their Lexus SUV collided with a stationary truck on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

The pair were killed instantly, while Joshua and the driver escaped with their lives. The incident has since cast a long shadow over the 36-year-old’s future in the ring.

According to his uncle, Adedamola Joshua, the boxer has privately decided to step away from the sport.

“The major thing there is that he has retired from boxing. That is one thing that makes us glad because each time he’s fighting in the ring, we are always carried away emotionally,” Adedamola told The PUNCH.

“Each time he’s knocked down, it is just like the heart is coming out of our chest. All these emotional feelings whenever he’s fighting, it’s too much trauma for us, also. Now that he has said that he’s leaving while the ovation is highest, we are happy.”

When asked if the decision had been shared with the family, his uncle confirmed that it had.

As things stand, neither Joshua nor his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has issued an official statement to confirm retirement.

Joshua bids farewell to Sina and Latz

Since leaving the Duchess International Hospital, Joshua has returned to the United Kingdom and attended the burial service of his fallen friends.

He was present at an emotional Janaza prayer at the London Central Mosque on Sunday, January 4, 2026, where the two coffins were placed side by side before being taken to a nearby crematorium.

Below is a video of Joshua at the mosque honouring his friends:

Hundreds gathered outside the mosque to pay their respects, with a wake held later in the day.

Joshua later broke his silence on the same day, posting images with bereaved relatives on Instagram.

His caption read “My Brothers Keeper”, followed by two heart emojis and a military helmet symbol.

Below is Joshua's first social media post after the tragic accident:

The tragedy comes at a time when Joshua still had business left inside the ropes. According to CNN, he recently knocked out YouTuber Jake Paul in Miami and had another fight scheduled.

Promoter Frank Warren had also confirmed discussions over a long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury, despite Fury announcing his own retirement last year after defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. For now, the future remains uncertain.

Inside the decision that saved AJ's life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fresh details from court revealed a twist of fate in Anthony Joshua’s tragic accident in Nigeria.

Testimony showed that the former heavyweight champion changed seats shortly before the vehicle crashed into a stationary truck.

