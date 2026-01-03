Ardent listeners of Aseda Radio have been thrown into mourning following the passing of Louisa Afia Aseda

News of her sudden demise was announced on social media on Thursday, January 2, 2026, by her former colleague

Social media users who reacted to the news have consoled the grieving family over their loss

The year 2026 has not started on a good note for the journalism fraternity in Ghana, following reports of the death of talented Ghanaian journalist Louisa Aseda.

Talented journalist Louisa Owusu reportedly passed on.

News of Louisa’s demise was made public by a colleague, Nana Yaw Preko, on Friday, January 2, 2026, in a Facebook post.

Although little is known about the circumstances surrounding her death, Nana Yaw disclosed that the talented journalist succumbed to an illness.

He reminisced about their time working together at Asona FM and described the late journalist as very affable and passionate about her work.

Before her demise, Louisa Aseda was the morning show host at Aseda Radio at Prestea in the Western Region of Ghana.

“Kafra Aseda. May the Lord cradle your soul in eternal peace and grant you rest beyond this world. I used to call her ‘me wɔfaase,’ and she would reply ‘wɔfa.’ Aseda was a talented journalist, formerly with Asona FM and later the morning show host at Aseda FM. A rising star, her life has been tragically cut short. Rest well, Aseda. Your legacy will not be forgotten,” he wrote.

Aseda FM journalist Louisa Aseda is dead.

A TikTok user, @adu.danquah.rich, who also knew Louisa, expressed pain over the passing of the journalist.

In a post on January 2, 2026, he wrote:

“Louisa is no more. She passed on at 7:00 pm yesterday. Death, why so soon?”

Louisa Aseda’s last social media post trends

The late Louisa Aseda was social media savvy and an avid TikTok user who often shared videos of herself online.

Her last TikTok post, shared on November 8, 2025, showed her vibing to Episode ft Kwabena Kwabena's hit single Atia.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians mourn Louisa Aseda's demise

Social media users reacted to the sudden demise of Louisa Aseda, expressing pain over the loss of the talented journalist, while others extended condolences to her family and colleagues during this difficult time.

Dada Kyei Boaful wrote:

"Awww, very sad news. May her soul be accepted by God."

Mr Ridván indicated:

"May the family find strength under the canopy of God’s grace. Farewell, sis @afiaasedalouisa."

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Awww, she was passionate about her job. Hmm, damirifa due. Condolences to her colleagues and family during this difficult moment."

Mommy’s Favorite 433 added:

"Rest in peace, sister Adepa."

Morgan Different commented

"Hmmm, Aseda."

Odehyeeba Kaakyire, a broadcast journalist, added:

"Awurade, na adɛn? Hmmm. Rest well, my colleague journalist."

Entertainment journalist reportedly passes away

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that seasoned Ghanaian entertainment journalist George Clifford Owusu has reportedly passed away.

Although no official statement has been released by his family regarding the cause of death, some reports indicate that he had been battling a short illness. Several entertainment industry figures, including Abeiku Santana, took to social media to express their sorrow over his passing.

