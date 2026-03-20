Kumawood actor Lil Win has triggered reactions online after a video of him lashing out at television stations went viral

It all happened as he accused them of derailing efforts to grow the movie industry by showing movies without consent

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the Ghanaian actor

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Kumawood actor Lil Win has once again expressed frustration regarding happenings in the movie industry.

This comes after he took to social media to draw President John Mahama's attention to the actions of some people he believes are thwarting efforts to revamp the movie industry.

Lil Win appeals to Mahama over what is happening in the movie industry. Image Credit: @officiallilwin/Facebook, @John Mahama

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page on March 20, 2026, the actor lamented that some Ghanaian television stations were airing his movies without his consent.

According to him, while this was going on, the same media houses had no issue paying to show foreign movies on their platforms.

“I will want to say to His Excellency John Mahama that there are things happening which are painful and not right. We produce movies back to back in a bid to ensure that we revive the movie industry so TV stations can buy the movies and show them, but that is not the case.”

“In this case, we opted to air the movies on YouTube; however, some Ghanaian stations pick the movies and show them without informing us.”

A Nigerian content creator hails Lil Win for releasing a powerful movie, A Country Called Ghana. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @mranythingeatable19

Source: Instagram

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 1,000 likes and 52 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Lil Win's anger over movies

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have supported him in his call for authorities to intervene in the matter, which is negatively impacting the Ghanaian movie industry.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

“I support Lil Win on his advocacy 100%. Can you just imagine seeing a movie you probably spent millions of cedis on being aired on a television station, knowing very well that the media house did not receive authorisation from you to do so? I think the time has come for the state to get involved and end this before it is too late. My appeal to these stations is that if you want the movie so badly, pay to get it. Simple as that.”

BARBERLIFE69 opined:

“Please, if you post it on YouTube, make it in such a way that you can watch but you can’t download.”

Joseph Kombat added:

“Mr Lil Win is a very hardworking man, and I love his lifestyle. God bless him for producing those movies.”

Nigerian content creator praises Lil Win

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator, Mr Anything Eatable, praised Lil Win for his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

He described the project as one of the biggest movies to come out of Africa and applauded the vision and creativity, saying the behind-the-scenes footage left him in awe.

The remarks of the content creator got fans and critics alike weighing in on the film’s potential and Lil Win’s growing influence in the African film sector.

Source: YEN.com.gh