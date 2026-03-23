The video of a young man commenting on Jehovah's Witnesses’ updated blood transfusion policy has gone viral

He called out the leadership over the change, indicating how his mother died because of her strict adherence to the church’s rules

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on his remarks

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A young man has set social media ablaze over his reaction after Jehovah's Witnesses updated a policy allowing members to have their own blood withdrawn, stored, and returned in medical procedures.

The change marked a significant milestone in the church’s longstanding “no blood” transfusion policy.

Jehovah’s Witnesses announce a change in the religious movement's long-standing blood transfusion policy. Photo credit: @xghana

Source: Twitter

Reacting to this, a young man known on TikTok as @dreamwalking_, who appeared visibly distraught in a video, called out the leadership of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He opened up about how his late mother, an ardent member of the church, passed away five years ago after refusing blood during a Caesarean section.

Looking visibly distraught, he expressed frustration at not being able to convince his mother to change her stance.

"Not a single one of the women in my family grew up to be past 70 years old. Not my great-grandma, not my grandmother, and neither did my mother. Now, my mother is a bit of a more special case. She died because you guys have an arrangement, Now people can store their blood and then use it for a procedure at a later date. See, that was something that I wish I could have convinced my mother to take when she was going to have a C-section for the baby that she was going to deliver."

He criticised the organisation’s leadership, claiming they were responsible for people who had died because of the strict blood policies:

"They died because they believed that they were doing something that Jehovah God… wanted them to do. It was because of your own mistakes. I will not stop talking about this. Nobody should stop talking about this. And I hope that you get the punishment that you deserve," he said in the video.

Man calls out Jehovah’s Witnesses over change in the religious movement's long-standing blood transfusion policy. Photo credit: @NICOLAS GUYONNET / Getty Images, @dreamwalking/TikTok

Source: UGC

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Jehovah's Witnesses’ policy change

People who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions about the change.

Sandi Cheek’d TF Up stated:

"As someone who lost their friend to sickle cell… I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry."

Rina1968 said:

"I want to say something to you. First of all, I'm so sorry for what you're going through. My mother was also a Jehovah's Witness and she passed away. But to be honest, it's a personal decision for each individual. Jehovah's Witnesses strive to adhere to biblical principles as best they can. It's not primarily about what the elders say; they have the lead, yes."

Lenakedwards added:

"You’ve been in my prayers ever since I came across your Reddit post … continue to educate and share your story."

Kindy commented:

"I’m so sorry. You’re obviously very smart. Understand this tragedy is now your strength."

Student dies despite blood transfusion

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a 21-year-old student died after being stung by a swarm of bees on campus.

She was enrolled at a private school at the time, attempting to improve her earlier WASSCE scores.

She died despite urgent medical treatment, including a blood transfusion.

Source: YEN.com.gh