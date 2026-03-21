A 25-year-old footballer tragically died after his work van left the road, with an inquest ruling he died almost instantly from a head injury

His heartbroken family shared an emotional tribute, describing him as happy and smiling in the hours before the accident

Tributes also poured in from his club and community, with hundreds attending his funeral to honour his life

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The family of 25-year-old footballer Kian Broadhead have paid a heartfelt tribute following his tragic death in a car crash on the Peel to Kirk Michael coastal road on the Isle of Man.

An inquest into his passing revealed that he had been “happy and smiling” in the hours leading up to the accident. Broadhead died after his work van left the road at a spot known as the Devil’s Elbow.

Footballer killed in car crash as heartbroken family share emotional tribute

Source: Getty Images

His body was not discovered until around 17 hours later, although it was determined that he died almost instantly from a severe head injury sustained in the crash in September last year.

In an emotional written statement, his mother, Kate Lowry, said:

“Our whole family is heartbroken by our loss, but we are pulling together and supporting each other the best way we can.”

She described the family as a close and supportive unit and spoke of her son’s love for football, noting that he was a devoted Liverpool fan and played for Peel AFC.

Tributes also poured in from his football club, while hundreds of mourners gathered at St German’s Cathedral in Peel to attend his funeral.

During the inquest, evidence was heard from his mother, his girlfriend, and friends who had spent time with him on the Saturday before his death.

He was described as being in “high spirits” after scoring in Peel AFC’s victory earlier that day, before visiting the Peveril and Marine pubs.

Mrs Lowry recalled taking a photo with her son at the pub, which he later sent to her. She replied with the words “love you,” adding that these were the last words she shared with him.

A statement from his girlfriend described him as being in a joyful mood, saying:

“Kian was in a really good mood, laughing and joking. I was in shock and it was all a blur. I am still struggling to process it. Losing Kian has been utterly devastating.”

Toxicology reports revealed that Broadhead was three times over the legal drink-drive limit at the time of the crash.

Coroner James Brooks concluded that the level of alcohol impaired his judgment and led him to misjudge the corner.

Delivering his verdict, the coroner told the family:

“Those who met Kian that evening spoke about him as happy and smiling, and I hope that is the way you remember him.”

Chelsea's Marvin Hinton passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the demise of former Chelsea star Marvin Hinton, who died on Tuesday, December 2, at the age of 85.

The Blues paid tribute to the legendary defender, celebrating a career that left a lasting mark on the English club and its supporters.

Source: YEN.com.gh