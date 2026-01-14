Media personality Tima Kumkum courted widespread online attention after she was spotted stepping out without her wedding ring

Amid circulating divorce rumours, she confidently flaunted her poise and beauty, showing that her glow and charm were never defined by a wedding ring

Netizens flooded the comment section with admiration, applauding her elegance, self-assurance, and the empowering way she embraced her personal style publicly

The ever-graceful and outspoken media personality, Tima Kumkum, has once again captured the hearts of Ghanaians online.

Tima Kumkum courts online attention as she flaunts new look amid divorce rumours. Image credit: Tima Kumkum/Facebook, iamtimakumkum/TikTok

Known for her poise and charm, she surfaced recently, flaunting her beauty and infectious confidence despite swirling divorce rumours.

In a TikTok video shared on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, popularly known as Tima Kumkum, was seen dazzling in a neatly pleated dress. She danced effortlessly to King Paluta’s hit song “Ewor Me”, all the while displaying her hands, noticeably without a wedding ring.

The video was a subtle yet striking affirmation that her radiance and elegance are independent of marital symbols.

The Adom TV presenter’s cheerful demeanour and lively performance highlighted her self-assurance and joy. Though she has not directly addressed the circulating rumours, her vibrant appearance spoke volumes.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghanaians react to Tima Kumkum’s bold appearance

Social media users have thronged the comment sections, showering her with admiration and love. Many expressed delight at seeing her confident and glowing, emphasising that true beauty shines beyond marital status.

Miss_Obed commented:

"Aswear! You are glowing ❤"

Miss Ochel wrote:

"If beautiful was a person❤️❤️."

adysafowaa1

"🥰🥰🥰🥰 . always looking good."

The video has inspired many to celebrate self-confidence and personal joy, reinforcing the idea that happiness and beauty are not dependent on societal expectations. Tima Kumkum continues to set a standard for embracing oneself fully, even in the midst of speculation and public scrutiny.

Tima Kumkum responds to divorce rumours

On Monday, January 12, 2026, Tima held a TikTok live session to interact with her numerous followers on social media. The broadcaster responded to some questions and comments from her followers.

The veteran radio presenter praised her audience, including controversial socialite Ayisha Modi, for the lovely messages they shared during the interaction.

During the session, a TikToker with the account name Queen questioned Tima on the rumours about her divorce to ascertain whether they were true.

She asked:

"They said you have been divorced for the third time. How and why?"

In response, the media personality broke into laughter as she questioned why the TikToker would claim that she had been divorced for the third time. She later declined to comment further on the matter.

She responded:

"So it means I have been married three times? No comment, Queen."

When pressed on the divorce rumours again, Tima described the questions as "BECE" and "thesis" questions.

The TikTok video of Tima Kumkum responding to questions about her marriage is below:

Mawuli Gavor's wife Remya fuels divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mawuli Gavor's wife fuelled divorce rumours after calling out the actor in a social media post on Monday, January 12, 2026.

In her post, Remya Gavor levelled several allegations against her husband with regard to his responsibilities as a father to their daughter.

Mawuli Gavor's wife also chastised the actor's friends for failing to criticise him over his alleged actions.

Source: YEN.com.gh