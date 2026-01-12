A white man courted online attention for speaking Ghanaian Twi fluently, leaving many confused about his true identity

Married to a Ghanaian woman, he became a social media sensation as he spoke, acted, and even ate like an ordinary Ghanaian

Netizens thronged the comment section, sharing their views and admiration for the couple and his embrace of Ghanaian culture

A white man has captured the hearts of social media users after a video of him speaking Twi went viral, showcasing his deep connection to Ghanaian culture.

The video, posted on TikTok by b.c.diaries, quickly drew attention for its charming and relatable depiction of everyday life in a Ghanaian household.

In the clip, the man was seen in the kitchen with his Ghanaian wife. When she asked what he wanted for dinner, his response amazed her and viewers alike.

He requested banku and meko, a traditional Ghanaian dish made from fermented corn dough, paired with a savoury ground pepper, onion, tomato, and salt sauce. His effortless command of Twi, coupled with his genuine enjoyment of the dish, reflected both respect and love for his wife’s culture.

This warm and playful moment between the couple resonated with viewers worldwide. At the time of reporting, the video had garnered over 10.6K likes and 263 comments, with users expressing admiration for the man’s dedication to embracing Ghanaian life and customs.

The video has not only entertained but also inspired, highlighting the universal appeal of love, curiosity, and cultural exchange. The couple’s candid interaction serves as a reminder of the warmth and inclusivity of Ghanaian traditions, and how sharing simple moments at home can spark joy and admiration globally.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Ghanaians react to obroni speaking twi

Netizens flooded the comment section with praise for the couple’s charm and the man’s fluency in Twi. Many expressed admiration for his respect and love for Ghanaian culture, while others humorously shared their astonishment at how effortlessly he fit into the local lifestyle.

LillRaff wrote:

"Am envying the beauty that you give to the white man no oo."

sisabna23 shared:

"Beautiful couples 🥰🥰🥰."

T _Quofi wrote:

"This man is too funny paaa😃😃😄😄."

Juliana_Yeboah@1 added:

"Please 🙏 give him konkonte and pepper."

Caressing shared:

"Beautiful."

Stephen Owusu Stephen added:

"The Lady dey fyn ooo."

Prosperity Tess wrote:

"Ko Nimo is improving. You are a good teacher.👍🏽 Keep it up."

THRIVE commented:

"That’s right 😋😋😋 give our brother in law some banku ne meko wai."

kwekusamuel310 added:

"Banking an m🥰eko."

