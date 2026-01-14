TikToker Abigail shared a rare 1995 photo of Akosua Serwaa from her time in Germany, showing her youthful beauty and elegance

Amid all the online debates over Daddy Lumba’s family, TikToker Abigail decided to take a different approach.

Instead of joining the debates, she urged people to appreciate Akosua Serwaa for her beauty, style, and elegance in her younger days, while also reflecting on Odo Broni’s life stage.

In a video that quickly went viral, Abigail shared a rare photo of Akosua Serwaa from 1995, when she was living in Germany.

The photo depicts a young woman exuding confidence and charm, adorned with a stylish wig and an undeniable sense of poise.

Watch the TikTok video of her explanation below:

Abigail then compared it to a photo of Odo Broni from 2016, highlighting the contrast between someone already making her mark in life and someone just beginning her journey.

Abigail said:

“Have you seen this photo of Akosua Serwaa? This is from 1995,” “And now look at Odo Broni in 2016. One woman is already working for herself, the other is just starting out.”

Her message was not about criticising anyone.

Abigail wanted to remind people that Akosua Serwaa, who will turn 63 this year, is often judged unfairly for her current looks.

Social media users reacted to the photos

The video struck a chord with viewers, many of whom agreed that society tends to overlook a woman’s past accomplishments and charm.

By revisiting these old photos, Abigail encouraged people to celebrate both Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni for their paths, beauty, and achievements.

Her reminder is clear: real beauty is more than appearances; it is grace, confidence, and the way a woman carries herself at every stage of life.

Check out some comments on TikTok below:

Juno JD commented:

"My friend even compared her 2024 picture to 1995."

kweku6685 commented:

"Thank you sister for your analysis."

Asuming Dapaah commented:

"I love Akosua Serwaa, I don’t dislike Odo Bronii but blame Lumba for this drama."

Ocean7 commented:

"If Akosua Serwah was working, why is she wanting Lumba’s money and properties? If Lumba loves her why did he leave her though?.'

Latif Sulemena Tevez commented:

"But don’t forget that Odo Broni is leaving in East lagon mansion after comparing the two pictures 🤩🤩."

Alleged properties Serwaa risked losing emerged

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged list of properties linked to the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, circulated on social media amid her legal battle with Odo Broni.

The development followed Akosua Serwaa’s failed bid at the Kumasi High Court to be declared Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse, and her stalled attempt to seek letters of administration.

Entertainment pundit Nana Frimpong Ziega shared the purported breakdown of assets, including multiple properties in Kumasi and Accra, and several business ventures.

