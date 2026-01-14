A video of a Ghanaian man speaking about his life in the UK has generated widespread discussion online

He opened up about his living conditions in the European country and announced plans to return to Ghana

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video also shared varied opinions on the issue

The Ghanaian man, who travelled to the UK in search of greener pastures, has now decided to return home.

This comes after he granted an interview with SVTV, detailing his lived experiences in the country.

He admitted that living in the UK was tough, adding that he could not boast of making any meaningful money, adding that whatever money he made was spent on rent and bills.

“I have not made any gains. The money you make, you are forced to spend it in the country unless you decide to come here to attract an illness. That way, you starve,” he said.

The young man further spoke about his expectations, stating that he had hoped to make money within a short time. However, reality proved far different.

“The things I heard in Ghana before coming here were not the reality at all. In Ghana, I was told I would get rich in no time once I started working, but I did not factor in the cost of rent. Now that I am paying rent, I realise it is not easy,” he added.

He stated that after doing some research, he had decided to return to Ghana by the end of the month.

His disclosure surprised the interviewer, who shouted in disbelief at the thought that a Ghanaian man would summon the courage to return home after arriving in the UK three years ago.

Reactions to living in the UK

Social media users who thronged the comments section shared diverse opinions about the man’s lived experience in the UK.

@jstartech2812 wrote:

“Welcome home, bro. Ghana is greener. No hate because you are chocolate, lovely colour. Home be home. Excellent, bro. Such knowledge and education, cleaning toilets instead of extending your knowledge back home. I will buy the book. It is on Kindle and Amazon. Ghana needs your knowledge. Bravo.”

@marley4evermarley4ever29 opined:

“Bro, you’re not only smart and intelligent, you’re observant and pay attention to detail in your current environment. A dignified life is worth more than slavery.”

@drsam-y1m stated:

“External victories mean little if internal battles are lost. Success is an inherent trait that relies more on discipline than location. It is imperative to have a quantifiable plan for success. Don’t allow external expressions of unprepared minds to determine your destiny.”

