A Ghanaian man sparked reactions online after recording a touching moment when his young daughters refused to return to the UK after spending the holidays in Ghana.

A Ghanaian man records his daughters' refusal to return to the UK after spending the holidays in Ghana.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian man's daughters expressed their love for Ghana by sharing their desire to stay.

The video was recorded at night outside Kotoka International Airport as the man's family prepared to depart the country. The three daughters each gave their reasons for preferring Ghana to the United Kingdom.

One of the daughters said:

"We don’t want to go back to the UK... Ghana is sweet."

Another one also spoke favourably about Ghana’s climate, contrasting it with that of her home country, the UK.

In her words:

"It's so cold there, winter. UK is very windy, very rainy. Ghana... perfect."

They also admitted that they initially found Ghana's weather "very hot" but have since acclimatised and now thoroughly enjoy it.

Their infectious enthusiasm and love for their ancestral home have charmed thousands of viewers online.

The video shared on X has been celebrated on social media as a touching example of the strong connection that children in the diaspora felt to Ghana.

Reactions to girls refusing return to UK

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@1harrismadeit said:

"When they grow, they will watch this video and realize the mistake they nearly made. Lol."

@David_dela07 wrote:

"They have no idea what God has done for them. 😂"

@Niiklint stated:

"If they wan joke plus dema future, make dem stay."

@korti_kesie1 commented:

"They should just look at Stormzy & Shatta Wale, they’ll know the difference. 😂"

@DavidHills01 said:

"These people don’t know what God has done for them. If they like, let one of them come and switch with me. I go stay for the UK, and he or she will stay for Ghana."

@DonNito6 commented:

"They're too young to know the right thing for them. I don't blame them at all."

A Ghana-based Nigerian man compares public transport in his home country to Ghana after spotting a trotro fitted with a television.

Nigerian man shares trotro experience in Ghana

In a similar report, a Ghana-based Nigerian expressed surprise after spotting a working television inside a trotro bus in Accra.

He compared Ghana’s public transport favourably with Nigeria’s, praising the vehicle's neat condition and comfort.

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online, with Ghanaians debating public transport standards and content authenticity.

Nigerian, Ghanaian compare passport strength

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a viral video comparing Ghanaian and Nigerian passport strength sparked lively debates on social media.

The video featured a Nigerian woman and her Ghanaian partner sitting side by side as they called out various countries and stated the visa requirements for their respective passports.

The Ghanaian passport can offer visa-free access to more countries than the Nigerian document.

