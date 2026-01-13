A Ghanaian ghetto youth leader publicly confronted a young boy for stealing, aiming to guide him and set a positive example for others

The leader explained he would no longer tolerate bad acts, disgracing the young man after he stole several phones from a local church

Netizens thronged the comment section, praising the leader’s dedication to protecting his community and promoting honesty and good behaviour

A ghetto youth leader in Ghana has courted massive online attention for his proactive approach to maintaining peace and accountability in his community.

Many have applauded his actions as a demonstration of care and responsibility.

In a trending video, the middle-aged leader stood outside with a group of friends, beside them a young boy in a black top and blue cap with dreadlocks. The leader, who chose not to disclose his name, accused the boy of stealing five cell phones from a nearby Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA) church by scaling its walls.

“I know you, I know your background, but this year, all bad acts will not be tolerated,” he explained to the boy.

“All bad nuts will be taken out of the group. Since you committed this offence, it cannot go unnoticed.”

The leader emphasised that his actions were rooted in love and care, not anger.

“We are walking with good hearts this year. We are not tolerating any bad acts,” he added, encouraging others to follow the path of honesty and responsibility.

Watch the X video below.

Ghetto youth leader to return phones

While two individuals were involved in the theft, only one was captured in the video. The leader confirmed he would be returning the stolen phones to the church and reminded his community members to stay out of trouble.

Before concluding the video, he reassured the young boy that his actions were meant to guide and protect him.

“I love you, and that is why I am doing this,” he said.

The gesture highlighted the importance of correction, guidance, and compassion within the community.

The video has since gone viral, drawing praise from netizens who celebrated the leader’s efforts to protect his community while promoting moral behaviour.

Ghetto leader turns in boy for stealing

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section, sharing their views on the ghetto leader’s actions after finding out the boy stole from a nearby church.

@Manuel_yrn23 shared:

"Ghetto boys sef dey repent."

@DaakyeHendrix wrote:

"Solid OG be that he slap am say make he no steal again finish tell am say he dey love am he make sorry I have respect for Wofa in the PSG jersey. We need more OGs like this in society."

@_50718 shared:

"I don’t know what Ghana is turning into, but I’m proud of everyone."

@scottzonto wrote:

"@GhPoliceService u have a call."

@puluz13 commented:

"Y’all in the comment section calling out Ghana Police. Do you think they will allow his arrest? Hahaha funny… let them go and try."

