Duncan-Williams Tells Men Without GH¢100k in a Bank Account Not To Have a Wedding
- Archbishop Duncan-Williams is trending following comments he made about people planning to get married
- He explained that individuals who do not have a specific amount in their bank accounts should be discouraged from holding wedding ceremonies
- Some social media users have since commented on Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ remarks surrounding weddings
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has sparked reactions following his advice to young men desirous of getting married.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of GH One TV, the revered man of God, while preaching to his congregation, said the time had come for men to prove that they are financially ready for the responsibilities that come with being a husband.
In this regard, he advised that any man who does not have at least GH¢100,000 in his bank account should be discouraged from having a wedding.
“You don’t want to begin your marriage with debt. I’m ruling by the grace of God. Discourage people who want to have weddings. Until they can prove to us that if a man cannot show that he has at least GH¢100,000 in his bank account, he shouldn’t have a wedding,” he said.
Duncan-Williams also admonished ladies who desire to have a wedding ceremony at all costs.
He urged them to be receptive to the idea of having a simple wedding ceremony devoid of food, receptions, and other expenses.
“Why do you have to do a reception? Why do you have to bring people to come and eat and drink your food for free? Why? And then after that, they insult you and say the drinks were not enough or the food was not good enough. Why give people the opportunity to insult you? Don’t give them anything. Just come here on Sunday morning. And you sisters, what you want is not that white dress. You want a man. You want a husband. So just show up here,” he added.
At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Peeps react to Duncan-Williams’ advice to men
Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the advice offered by Archbishop Duncan-Williams.
joekachmar_tay stated:
“I agree paaa. This is wasteful spending. Have a wedding after 10 years when you’ve properly invested and are still married.”
Duncan-Williams’sopined:
“Even those who are working, how many of them have GH¢100,000 in their account?”
farcry99 added:
“The statement is true but misleading. You can have a wedding that suits your budget without exceeding it. And if you aren’t ready, just wait and save until you are fully ready.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.