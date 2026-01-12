Archbishop Duncan-Williams is trending following comments he made about people planning to get married

He explained that individuals who do not have a specific amount in their bank accounts should be discouraged from holding wedding ceremonies

Some social media users have since commented on Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ remarks surrounding weddings

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has sparked reactions following his advice to young men desirous of getting married.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of GH One TV, the revered man of God, while preaching to his congregation, said the time had come for men to prove that they are financially ready for the responsibilities that come with being a husband.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams advises men desirous ofgetting married. Photoc credit:@Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams/Facebook, @ Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In this regard, he advised that any man who does not have at least GH¢100,000 in his bank account should be discouraged from having a wedding.

“You don’t want to begin your marriage with debt. I’m ruling by the grace of God. Discourage people who want to have weddings. Until they can prove to us that if a man cannot show that he has at least GH¢100,000 in his bank account, he shouldn’t have a wedding,” he said.

Duncan-Williams also admonished ladies who desire to have a wedding ceremony at all costs.

He urged them to be receptive to the idea of having a simple wedding ceremony devoid of food, receptions, and other expenses.

“Why do you have to do a reception? Why do you have to bring people to come and eat and drink your food for free? Why? And then after that, they insult you and say the drinks were not enough or the food was not good enough. Why give people the opportunity to insult you? Don’t give them anything. Just come here on Sunday morning. And you sisters, what you want is not that white dress. You want a man. You want a husband. So just show up here,” he added.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams prays for his church members. Photo credit: @actionchapelinternational.

Source: Twitter

Peeps react to Duncan-Williams’ advice to men

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the advice offered by Archbishop Duncan-Williams.

joekachmar_tay stated:

“I agree paaa. This is wasteful spending. Have a wedding after 10 years when you’ve properly invested and are still married.”

Duncan-Williams’sopined:

“Even those who are working, how many of them have GH¢100,000 in their account?”

farcry99 added:

“The statement is true but misleading. You can have a wedding that suits your budget without exceeding it. And if you aren’t ready, just wait and save until you are fully ready.”

