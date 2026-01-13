A Ghanaian man courted online attention after his dream of buying an iPhone took an unexpected twist with a tricky deal

The man had saved GH¢350 to purchase an iPhone, only to discover the “phone” he bought was just an empty iPhone 13 case with a glass screen

Netizens thronged the comment section, sharing sympathy, humour, and advice on the young man’s viral iPhone incident online

A young Ghanaian man has captured the attention of social media users after his effort to buy an iPhone ended in disappointment.

In a trending X video, the man appeared visibly distraught as he tried to explain the situation to people around him. He recounted that he had saved a total of GH¢350 to purchase what he believed was a genuine iPhone.

The sample shown to him had convinced him to finalise the purchase.

“This was not the phone they gave me,” he lamented, showing the broken remains of what was supposedly a fully functioning device.

According to him, the sample had looked authentic enough to earn his trust.

Sympathisers questioned how he managed to believe the sellers, as they were offering a fully functioning iPhone for GHC350.

The incident highlights the importance of caution in online transactions while also reminding people to find humour and lessons in missteps. Despite the initial heartbreak, the story sparked a wave of support and engagement across platforms, with thousands of users sharing, commenting, and relating to the young man’s experience.

While his dream of owning the iPhone did not unfold as planned, his story has become a symbol of perseverance, patience, and the unpredictability of life’s little adventures.

Watch the X video below.

Two caught after selling tiles as phones

Meanwhile, an X video from Madina has also gained traction online, showing two individuals allegedly caught selling tiles disguised as mobile phones.

The incident has left many Ghanaians emotional and deeply concerned about the growing trend of marketplace deception.

According to details from the video, the suspects approached the young man with what appeared to be a brand-new phone.

Believing it was within his budget and in good condition, the buyer willingly paid for it.

Unbeknownst to him, the “phone” handed over after payment had been swapped with a neatly packed tile cut to size, boxed, and weighted to feel like a real mobile device.

Once the suspects received the money, they quickly fled, leaving the buyer unaware of the trick until much later.

Some viewers noted that the videographer, who seemed familiar with the suspects’ activities, recorded the entire exchange without stepping in to caution the buyer or alert authorities.

Police officers captured on camera taking bribe

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a separate incident at Sampa, a town already coping with long-standing leadership tensions, where a viral video showed three uniformed officers allegedly taking money from motorists at a checkpoint.

In the clip, believed to have been filmed by one of the affected individuals, an officer was seen collecting cash while several drivers and an aboboyaa rider looked on.

The situation sparked widespread public concern, with many calling for strict action to restore public trust.

