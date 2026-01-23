Archbishop Duncan-Williams criticised today’s youth for overspending on weddings and borrowing excessively, warning that such practices could jeopardise their future

He explained that such financial recklessness is irrational and urged couples to wisely plan modestly for a stable life after marriage instead of lavish ceremonies

His remarks follow clarification of his widely discussed statement advising men with no savings of about GH¢100,000 to reconsider marriage until they are financially ready

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has called on Ghanaian youth to rethink the way they approach marriage, especially when it comes to lavish weddings.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams advises youth to save ahead of the wedding they hope to have.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International Ministry explained that overspending and borrowing to fund celebrations can jeopardise a couple’s future happiness.

The Archbishop emphasised that love alone cannot sustain a household; financial prudence is key.

“All these weddings we do are too expensive. We waste a lot of money,” he said, adding that couples often borrow excessively to fund ceremonies that may not add lasting value to their marriage.

According to him, marriage does not require a grand ball or a massive church gathering. Simple engagement ceremonies at home, or a brief legal signing at a court, can achieve the same purpose without leaving couples in debt.

“You don’t need a white gown, you’ll only wear it once. But if you can afford it, then do it. If you have to borrow, don’t try it,” he stressed.

The Archbishop also highlighted how financial strain affects relationships over time. When couples cannot meet daily expenses or pay bills, tensions rise, trust erodes, and arguments over money can slowly chip away at love.

He explained that many separations and divorces stem from this imbalance.

His remarks come after clarifying a widely discussed statement advising men without GH¢100,000 in savings to reconsider marriage until they are financially prepared.

The core message, he said, is wisdom. “Love doesn’t buy food. Being pretty or handsome doesn’t pay bills. Money does. Save and plan wisely,” he urged.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams concluded by encouraging young couples to focus on building a stable life after marriage rather than being distracted by fleeting celebrations.

A modest, thoughtful wedding is not a lack of love it is a wise investment in a future filled with joy, peace, and shared prosperity.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams advises men desirous of getting married.

