Lily Mohammed has issued a firm warning to critics amid the backlash over her attack on Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The GhOne TV presenter sparked outrage after blasting Ablakwa for approving a Ghanaian passport for American streamer IShowSpeed

Her post sparked sharp criticism from Israel Laryea's wife, Louisa, escalating back and forth between the duo that Lily continues to stoke

Ghanaian media personality, Lily Mohammed, has sent a clear warning to Louisa Laryea and other critics amid the controversy surrounding her criticism of Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Lily Mohammed issues a fierce warning to Louisa Laryea and other critics of her biting commentary on IShowSpeed being issued a Ghanaian passport.

While speaking on GhOne TV on January 28, 2026, the television host sparked controversy by blasting the Ghanaian Cabinet Minister.

Lily Mohammed slammed Okudzeto Ablakwa for approving the issuance of a Ghanaian passport for American streamer, IShowSpeed, after his recent visit to the country.

“You hand a Ghanaian passport to someone who’s streaming, who is here for his personal content. What has he done for Ghana? And the moment he steps on our jollof, Ghanaians eat from it. Wonye serious? Let’s put value on our passports. Let’s put value on this country," she said.

Louisa Laryea blasts Lily Mohammed

Shortly after her comments went viral, Louisa Laryea, the wife of veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Israel Laryea, took Mohammed to task.

In a viral Facebook post, she slammed Mohammed for devaluing the essence of journalism with her Ablakwa critique.

"Journalism goes way beyond make-up, skin bleaching, BBL, hair and fashion. Journalists ought to research, court the facts, interrogate data and demonstrate sound reasoning. IShowSpeed_MattersArising," she wrote.

Laryea’s post provoked a swift response from the GhOne TV anchor, who did not take the criticism lying down.

In a post shared to Facebook on January 28, Lily Mohammed accused Israel Laryea’s wife of failing to offer an intelligent response to her critique.

She said being married to a veteran journalist did not mean she knew anything about their profession and ended with a pointed jab at her looks.

“The profession is not sexually transmitted. I would have very much been open to a discourse with you, but seeing as you have absolutely no substance in that capacity, it would be a complete waste of my time. I do hope you take a GOOD LOOK at yourself in the mirror, next time you want to be as condescending as you have been with your distasteful post,” she fired.

The Facebook post shared by Lily Mohammed responding to Louisa Laryea is below.

Lily Mohammed claps back at critics

Despite her fierce back-and-forth with Louisa Laryea about her comments, Lily Mohammed apologised to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for her critique.

On January 29, she sent a social media post warning that despite her apology, she was not going to tone down her commentary on political or social issues.

Sharing a photo of herself in a beautiful blue dress, she added a caption to indicate that nothing about her well-known identity as an outspoken ‘Kusasi Goddess’ was going to change.

The Facebook post shared by Lily Mohammed is below.

Kevin Taylor blasts GhOne TV's Lily Mohammed over her viral critique of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for issuing IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport.

Kevin Taylor blasts Lily Mohammed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor slammed Lily Mohammed over her viral video criticising Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a post shared on Facebook, he criticised Mohammed’s reasoning behind her critique and accused her boss, media mogul Bola Ray, of poor hiring practices.

