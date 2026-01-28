Ghanaian journalist Lily Mohammed has stirred controversy with her comments about IShowSpeed’s trip to Ghana

She strongly objected to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' decision to issue a Ghanaian passport to the 21-year-old.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement by Lily Mohammed

Lily Mohammed, an award-winning journalist, has lashed out at Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the wake of IShowSpeed’s visit to the country.

This comes after the minister, on Monday, January 26, 2026, announced that the 21-year-old would be issued a Ghanaian passport.

GHOne TV journalist questions the move to issue an American streamer, IShowSpeed, a passport. Photo source: @GHOne TV/X, Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook

The host of GH Today on GHOne TV, on Wednesday, January 27, reacting to the move, lashed out at the minister for the decision.

Describing the minister as being unserious, Lily Mohammed questioned the rationale behind the decision to issue IShowSpeed a passport.

“I must add my two cents to it. Let’s get serious as a country. We like this country; we need to be serious.Then the person comes to Ghana for a day or two and then you shove the Ghanaian passport into the person’s hands. Wonyɛ serious? Wonyɛ serious?"

"Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, you were somebody that we had high expectations of. You shove a Ghanaian passport into the hands of somebody who comes, who is streaming, who is embarking on his own personal thing.”

She questioned what IShowSpeed had done to merit a Ghanaian passport, adding that acclaimed Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has been projecting Ghana and Africa to the world but has never been issued an American passport for his work.

“You’ve given him a Ghanaian passport. For what achievement? What has he done for Ghana that he’s come to sit on our jollof?

"And the moment he steps on the jollof and walks away, Ghanaians jump on that jollof and eat from the jollof that he sat on. Wonye serious with the greatest of respect, let’s put some value on our passport. Let’s put some value on this country.So anybody who walks into Ghana, ‘Oh, I’m putting Ghana on the map,’ and every minute you shove them a Ghanaian passport. Meanwhile, Ghanaians are queuing for passports.”

She concluded by saying IShowSpeed has projected Ghana to the world, but rewarding that with a Ghanaian passport is wrong.

“I think he needs a pat on the back. However, to give him a Ghanaian passport—what has he done to deserve it? Let’s get serious in this country. For real, let’s get serious.”

