Celebrated American streamer IShowSpeed is trending after he touched down in Ghana for his tour

A video, which has gone viral, showed the moment a woman opened up, capturing his reaction after some guys chased his convoy asking for money

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on his ongoing Africa tour

Famous American streamer IShowSpeed began his tour in Ghana as part of his Africa tour dubbed Speed Does Africa on Monday, January, 26, 2025.

Famous American streamer IShowSpeed tours Nigeria as part of his Africa foray, and a woman admits she wants money Photo credit: @IShowSpeed/YouTube

Source: Youtube

A moment that captured the attention of many netizens showed the streamer noticing a woman and speaking aloud to get his attention.

She succeeded in engaging the 21-year-old in a conversation where she politely stated in Twi that she needed money.

IShowSpeed at that point then asked the woman what she said, to which she shouted in English, “We want money.”

The 21-year-old then turned away, acting as if he did not hear what the woman said.

IShowSpeed to tour Ghana

A local automobile company, Kantanka Automobile, has reached out to IShowSpeed, expressing interest in having him visit their showroom and use their vehicles during his tour in Ghana.

IShowSpeed has visited Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Senegal.

Watch the video below:

Dave Chappelle visits Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular American comedian Dave Chappelle visited Ghana on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

A video showed the warm reception he was givenat the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The respected entertainer was welcomed with a kente sash bearing the inscription Beyond The Return, which was subsequently wrapped around his neck.

He smiled broadly as some cultural dancers welcomed him with singing and dancing, while he tried to imitate their steps in a video.

Source: YEN.com.gh