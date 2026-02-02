Prophet Nigel Gaisie has set social media alight as he was spotted jaming to the hit gospel song Defedefe, spreading infectious celebration online

His jubilation followed the fulfilment of his prophecy on the NPP primaries, as the man of God rejoiced over the confirmed victory of Dr Bawumia

Surrounded by his congregation, all dressed in white, Nigel Gaisie led spirited singing and dancing, creating a powerful, joyful scene that captivated online audiences

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has set social media abuzz after he was spotted celebrating in a lively and heartwarming display with his congregation.

Nigel Gaisie amazes Ghanaians as he jubilates with church members following the fulfilment of his prophecy. Image credit: Prophet Nigel Gaisie/Facebook

In a video shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, February 1, 2026, the man of God and his members, all dressed in white, were captured singing and dancing to the popular gospel song Defedefe.

The atmosphere was full of energy and gratitude, as church elders and members joined in with loud, joyful voices, praising God for bringing the prophecy to pass.

“God has spoken, and His promises always come true,” Nigel Gaisie said, smiling broadly as the congregation clapped and danced around him.

The song they performed reflected the joy and faithfulness of the moment, symbolising the fulfilment of the prophecy concerning Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the NPP primaries.

The jubilant gathering illustrated not only celebration but also a strong sense of community, with members visibly overwhelmed by gratitude. Social media users quickly shared the video, commenting on the prophet’s excitement and the unity displayed among the congregation.

As the music played and the voices lifted in harmony, it became evident that the day was a special one for both the prophet and his followers, a time to rejoice, reflect, and give thanks for a prophecy that had been fulfilled exactly as declared.

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie's jubilation

Ghanaians have flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the circulating video. Below are some interesting comments gathered.

Robert Yaw Aidoo wrote:

"My problem with humans is that we will still hate each other until the end of time. I know KEN did things that hurt you badly, but you didn’t have to do the same to him in revenge. God is not like that. I don’t know Prophet Nigel, but I love him, your charisma, u are are a good soul, same and KEN, he is a good man, but it’s human nature,u need to forgive yourself, what do we want in life. I will still love Nigel and Ken."

Frank Nero Jnr wrote:

"The nation prophet."

Ebenezer Superfly Tettey shared:

"You have every right to be happy."

Praying Kyei Appiah added:

"The prophetic Titan Prophet Nigel Gaisie, may this grace locate me. I see you almost every day in my dreams, you are loved"

Prophet Nigel Gaisie delivers his final prophecy about the upcoming NPP presidential primaries, in which Kennedy Agyapong is a top contender. Image credit: ProphetNigelGaisie, KennedyOheneAgyapong

